IMSS reported that one of the students who was drugged with cocaine in Chiapas is still in serious condition

High school students in Chiapas were intoxicated for allegedly having ingested drugs in water.

Dozens of adolescents who study at the Juana de Asbaje secondary school in Bochil, Chiapas, were intoxicated by having ingestedunconsciously, drug. According to the first reports, the minors began to present various symptoms and discomforts that took some to the local hospital.

The directors alerted the authorities, who arrived at the scene to provide medical care to the adolescents in a situation of total chaos. Later, some of those affected underwent a toxicological profile in the laboratory and the result showed positive for cocaine for which the case is already being investigated. One of the explanations that are supported is that the agua of the enclosure was contaminated.

The number of intoxicated youths has not been officially determined, but those who were transferred to a (public) hospital have. According to the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) of the state, they attended to 57 minors of which one was reported in critical conditionand the rest as stable.

“So far we do not have precise data, however, as a municipal administration we cooperate with educational authorities and parents from the first calls for help, which is why we have focused on the health of adolescents. We provide all the support to the IMSS, just as we have been on the lookout for the parents of the children admitted to this health institute, ”reads the communicated by the municipality of Bochil.

Other explanations that emerged among the students and parents (in addition to the alleged contaminated water), is that the drug could have been ingested in food from the cafeteria itself or in a cake. What is certain is that the most prevalent symptoms among those affected were nausea, headache, sweating, stomach pain and even, fainting.

“Likewise, we inform the public that these facts outrage us, for which we are collaborating strongly with the Prosecutor’s Office General of the State so that the investigations are carried out immediately and within the legal framework and thus clarify the facts”, concludes the letter from the government of the demarcation.

According to local media reports, the school was taken over by parents demanding to know what happened to their children. So far the state governor Rutilio Escandón has not ruled on the factsNor has any message been issued by the state government.

On Saturday afternoon, the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) disclosed that one of the students is in serious condition in a hospital located in Tuxtla Gutierrez.

However, some parents stated that many of the young people who were intoxicated on Friday, October 7, to date continue to have discomfort or are hospitalized in private clinicsat the risk of having to be transferred to units located in Tuxtla Gutierrez.

It should be noted that the State Attorney General’s Office began to perform drug tests on studentsachieving so far 15 examsthe same ones that have arrogated negative drug use outcomes.

Secondly, parents disagreed with the version provided by the Prosecutor’s Office, since some families shared the studies carried out in private laboratoriesshowing that the result gave cocaine positive.

At the same time they announced that the authorities have been hermetic with the casejust like the campus managerswho consider that have identified the alleged perpetrators of the emergency.

The presence of cocaine in the state is a reality. Just in the month of September just ended, the Secretary of National Defense seized a shipment of around 652 kilograms of this drugwhich was transported in a plane that landed on a clandestine runway of the entity, which is a strategic point in drug trafficking.

According to local reports, the aircraft was detected from Central America and entered the southern border of the country through the municipality of Mapastepec, but descended to the town of Castaño, where the shipment was located. The operation resulted in two wounded soldiers as a result of a rollover of their transport.

