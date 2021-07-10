Imtiaz Khan Wiki, Age, Loss of life, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Imtiaz Khan used to be a most well-liked Indian actor. His brother, the past due Bollywood actor Amjad Khan, is famously incessantly referred to as ‘Gabbar Singh.’

Wiki/Biography

Imtiaz Khan used to be born on Thursday, 15 October 1942 (age 77 years at the time of lack of lifestyles), in Peshawar, British India (Now Pakistan). He did his training from St. Andrew’s Over the top School in Bandra, Mumbai. He attended R D National Faculty to complete his graduation.

Family & Caste

Imtiaz Khan used to be born in a Pashtun family in Peshawar.

Dad and mom & Siblings

His father, Jayant aka Zakaria Khan used to be a widely recognized Bollywood actor. His mother’s determine is Quamran Sultan (Qamar Khan). His brothers, Amjad Khan and Inayat Khan were actors too. His paternal grandfather, Syed Ahmad Khan belonged to a Pathani Peshawar family and used to be the ADC of Maharaja Jai Singh of Alwar.

Relationships, Partner & Children

Reportedly, he purchased married to a lady named Roshan throughout the early ’80s, who used to be a junior artist in motion pictures, on the other hand later, they purchased separated. Imtiaz Khan’s 2nd partner is the popular TV actress, Krutika Desai, who has worked throughout the TV serials like ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’ (1993), ‘Chandrakanta’ (1994), and ‘Mere Angne Mein’ (2015). Imtiaz and Krutika had followed a woman teenager, Ayesha Khan.

Occupation

While he used to be in college, he started acting in theatre plays. He had directed many theatre plays, along side ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon,’ ‘Loot,’ and ‘Chunchun Karti Aai Chidiya.’

He started his career as a toddler actor.

He gave the impression as an actor throughout the Bollywood film ‘Nazneen’ in 1951.

He acted in more than 80 Bollywood motion pictures, along side ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’ (1973), ‘Pyara Dost’ (1982), ‘Ameer Aadmi Gareeb Aadmi’ (1985), ‘Dak Bangla’ (1987), ‘Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche’ (1972), and ‘Dayar E Madina’ (1975).

He started his career as a Bollywood director with the film, ‘Zindagi Ki Raahen,’ on the other hand the film purchased shelved. Later, he directed many Bollywood motion pictures on the other hand maximum of his motion pictures purchased shelved. Later, he assisted the Bollywood director, Chetan Anand in various motion pictures. He had directed and produced only some Gujarati TV serials. He had moreover directed Hindi TV serials for Doordarshan, like ‘Ankahi’ (1982) and ‘Noor Jahan’ (2000).

Controversy

While he used to be operating as a Bollywood director, his determine used to be connected up with the veteran Bollywood actress, Reena Roy. Reena purchased very disillusioned with such rumours and denied to paintings in Imtiaz’s film.

Loss of life

On 15 March 2020, Imtiaz took his ultimate breath in Mumbai.

Data/Trivialities