In 2020, 1,000,000 consoles have been offered in Spain, which continues to develop in choice of gamers

AEVI makes a favorable overview of the way forward for the business for Global Video Recreation Day this Sunday.

Regardless of the continual adversities brought about via the worldwide well being disaster, the online game business continues to consolidate itself as a sector of the longer term each on the leisure and monetary stage. Such a lot in order that, in line with 2020 information, simplest in Spain there’s already a base of about 16 million gamers.

AEVI took good thing about the birthday celebration this Sunday, August 29, of the Global Video Recreation Day to study this and different information. Thus, the affiliation estimates that of the overall customers in Spain, round 54% are males and 46% are ladies.

Shifting directly to monetary figures, AEVI highlights that the field invoiced 1,747 million euros, 18% extra in comparison to 2019, pushed particularly via the rise in tool gross sales via virtual platforms. By way of breakdown, the web marketplace totaled 957 million euros – a 32% annual enlargement – whilst the bodily marketplace generated 789 million euros – a 4.8% build up.

A million consoles in 2020

All over 2020, 8.4 million video video games have been offered, a million consoles and four.4 million equipment for various makes use of. And the place do the Spanish play essentially the most? All the time in line with AEVI information, 25% do it basically on consoles, 20% on cell phones, 18% on PCs, 10% on drugs, 7% on transportable consoles, and so forth. Take into account that PS5 and Xbox Collection arrived on the finish of closing 12 months.

[En el confinamiento] the online game changed into the favourite choice for recreational and socializingJose Maria MorenoTo complete its document at the present state of the business ahead of Global Video Recreation Day, the nationwide affiliation highlights that the field generates greater than 9,000 direct jobs and greater than 23,000 oblique jobs, with an estimate of enlargement for the following couple of years. All regardless of the affect of the well being disaster. “The pandemic has affected the standard trade type of the cultural industries, subsequently, additionally that of the online game. On the other hand, it’s true that during our case we now have now not been as significantly affected as different inventive industries. The billing information displays that on this 12 months 2020, particularly within the months of confinement, the online game has turn out to be the favourite recreational and secure socializing choice within the distance and between friends and family “, explains José María Moreno, CEO of AEVI.

