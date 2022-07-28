In 2023 Facebook and Instagram will show more content from accounts you don’t follow. Every time they want to look more like TikTok

One of the great complaints that many users of social networks have is that they can normally appear contents of accounts that we are not following. This is something really common in the Instagram feed with Reels that appear from people you don’t know at all. But if this is something that bothers you, in the coming months it will bother you much more, because this practice will be more common.

It was the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, who has declared the new measure to reinforce the amount of recommended content that users will view on Facebook and Instagram. And it is that although this content currently represents 15% of the total on Facebook, and a little more on Instagram, it still wants much more.

The goal: look like TikTok

This new measure has already been baptized by Zuckerberg as a discovery engine that will try to show content that adapts to each user depending on their tastes. This will be achieved thanks to an artificial intelligence that will detect your preferences by showing you the content of creators that can match you.





This is something that will already sound familiar to more than one user of social networks, since it is exactly what TikTok does with it. intensive use of Artificial Intelligence, and the truth is that it has worked really well. In a short time it became one of the most used apps in the world, generating a lot of benefits in its environment.

That is why Meta, seeing what is working for the competition, will end up implementing it on their social networks, although mainly focused on images and links, leaving the short videos for TikTok. And it is that these changes are actually completely necessary, seeing that Meta is not doing well at all with the first slowdown of her accounts in her entire existence.

Keep in mind that Facebook’s user base has changed considerably in recent years. According to the studies carried out, users no longer bet on sharing new content, but rather they limit themselves to talking to relatives through private messages. That is why Meta is forced to reinvent itself in this way.