In a controversial match, Vélez eliminated River Plate and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores

* The disallowed goal against Suárez

Velez Sarsfield made Lucas Janson’s goal count in the first leg at Liniers: he equalized 0-0 at the Monumental, eliminated River Plateone of the great candidates for the title, and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libertadores Cup. In Núñez he had to put up with the onslaught of the locals, who dominated almost the entire match and deserved the victory, although the visit was also sharp against them. The match was loaded with controversy: The Millionaire was annulled at the request of the VAR a goal by Matías Suárez that would have taken the series to penalties.

La Banda jumped onto the field with the plan of not being overwhelmed as in the first leg. For that, the furious pressure that was a hallmark of the Gallardo era resurfaced, and the team exhibited another dynamic in attack, with faster movements and a Julián Álvarez determined that his last match before leaving for England would not go unnoticed.

So yeah Two minutes later, the locals almost opened the scoring: the Cordovan let it go, Aliendro enabled Romero who, hand in hand, touched with the back of his foot, but the ball grazed the post and went out. El Fortín waited a little longer, but roughly maintaining the structure of the first leg, with the four attacking men to block the opposing wingers and the central midfielders.

But with that formula it scared. At 10 ‘, Bou tried and Armani rejected without problem. And at 15, Paulo Díaz left a short pass, Janson intercepted it and finished off: the goalkeeper had to make an effort to save the ball. With the passing of the minutes, the blue V closed the spaces better and River’s monopoly on the ball ceased to have so much depth. The local arrived well until three quarters, although the final stitch was missing.

Gallardo gives indications: he put an aggressive team on the field (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

The second half was a River concert, which imprisoned Vélez. The changes boosted the Millionaire even more, beyond the fact that it was difficult for him to break the siege of the Fortín, which in any case, against him, came clearly twice. In one, Armani won the duel against Osorio again, as happened in Liniers.

Quintero, Suárez and Barco, with ups and downs, at times with hasty or erroneous decisions, officiated as revulsive. De la Cruz had it and 14 from the end came the great controversy of the night. Barco overflowed to the left, launched the center and Matías Suárez connected with a header. However, the VAR summoned Tobar. And in the repetition it was possible to notice that, after the header, the ball makes a smooth stopover on the Cordovan’s arm before traveling to the net. There were 7 minutes of review, and the Chilean, who even summoned one of his assistants due to the level of doubt he had, decided to cancel the action. The regulation supports it, even if there was no intention.

From there, the duel was all nerves. The River bench protested continuously and, beyond the Gallardo team’s intention to play, the search became impetuous and messy. He pushed, but it didn’t hit her. He even claimed a penalty for Godín elbowing Beltrán, which was not really, since it was a normal aerial dispute.

Vélez will play Talleres de Córdoba, which displaced Colón, in the quarterfinals. And River, who was armed to go far, paid for the bad first leg and was left with the anger (and doubt) of Suárez’s move, which could have given him another chance in the key.

The crazy celebration of Vélez and, in the background, the disappointment of River (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

Formations:

River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Helmet, Jonathan Maidana, Paulo Diaz, Elijah Gomez; Rodrigo Aliendro, Enzo Perez, Enzo Fernandez, Nicholas De La Cruz; Julian Alvarez and Braian Rosemary. DT: Marcelo Gallardo

Velez: Lucas Hoyos; Leonardo Jara, Matías De los Santos, Valentín Gómez, Francisco Ortega; Maximo Perrone, Nicolas Garayalde; Luca Orellano, Lucas Pratto, Lucas Janson and Walter Bou. DT: Alexander Medina

Estadio: Antonio Vespucci Liberti

Referee: Roberto Tobar (Chile)