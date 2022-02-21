In a crazy game, Leeds lost against Manchester United and Bielsa got annoyed with a journalist: “That question doesn’t make sense”

In one of the best matches of matchday 26 of the Premier League, Manchester United won 4-2 on their visit to Leeds United and thus sank the group led by Marcelo Bielsa Whats Next complicated with the descent. In a match plagued with goals, the visiting team had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half, but in less than two minutes, the local team equalized. Finally, the Reds Devils they were the winners.

Those led by the German Ralph Rangnick They came to this duel looking for some regularity after having beaten the Brighton And Hove last week and having cut with the two draws in a row that they dragged against Burnley and Southampton. In the initial stage it seemed that the red team had found their best level and went into the break with a two-goal advantage thanks to goals from Harry Maguireone of the most criticized players on the squad, and Bruno Fernandes.

But in the second half, the Leeds reached the tie almost unintentionally. The Spanish Rodrigo Moreno He launched a long cross from the left that hit the far post to the surprise of goalkeeper Dgreedy for Gea for 1-2. Barely a minute later, the hosts scored again, this time after a high comeback and a surprise appearance by Raphinha.

In a burst the box Bielsa he was in the game again and had a chance to score another goal. But Manchester United was able to chase away the ghosts and for the conquests of the Brazilian Fred and from Swedish Anthony Elangaabout the end, he stayed with the victory by 4 to 2.

The Argentine coach was upset after the 4-2 loss to Manchester United



This defeat means a new blow for the Leeds, who after having starred in a great campaign last season in which he was close to qualifying for an international competition, in this one he cannot get on track. They are just five accumulated wins in the Premier League for the Bielsa team that is 15th in the table and is only five points from the relegation zone.

At the end of the match, the Argentine coach was consulted about the bad moment of his team and was asked if he is “concerned” about this situation, something that annoyed the Loco: “That is a question that honestly does not make any sense. Because, could someone tell him that I don’t care?. In this sense, he continued: “It is impossible not to be worried, we received 50 goals. Do you think I can not be worried? Can I not feel responsible?

Next Wednesday Leeds will visit the Liverpool and on the weekend you will receive at home the Tottenhamtwo risky commitments for a team that won just two of the last 10 games, lost six and conceded 30 goals, an average of three goals per game.

For its part, Manchester United remains fourth in the table, in the qualifying zone to the Champions League 2022/23 and on Wednesday he will play his duel against Atletico Madrid corresponding to the first leg of the round of 16 of this contest. The weekend, it will be local against the weak Watford on Old Trafford by Premier League.

