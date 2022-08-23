In a few clicks you can see all the personal data that Google has about you (without you perhaps knowing it)

Google knows a lot about us. It has Android, Gmail, Drive, Maps, Google Play, Chrome, and many other products that help the Mountain View giant collect a lot of information about what you do every day.

Whether we like it or not, it is now very difficult to remain completely anonymous on the Internet, be it from a personal computer or from a smartphone. No matter how many times you say “no” to almost everything they ask you about privacy and cookiesthat there will always be another way to get your personal data or due to some mistake that leads you not to reject one of the many searches.

And now the question is: do you dare to see how much information Google knows about you? (There is no denying that it can impress). Because there are two ways to do this: one “simple and limited” and another more complete but also a bit more complex.

Google Control Panel: a summary of your life





The first method to get a quick summary of your activity and where you can consult about your trips, emails, contacts, browsing history, news sources, manage your means of payment, etc. is to look at the Google Control Panel or Dashboard.

From here, you will be able to view and download all your data. So if, for example, you want to download all your photos or files from Google Drive, you can. Also, if you want to download everything at once, or remove services (YouTube, Gmail, Play Games, Stadia, Google Pay, etc.), there are two big buttons at the top of the page that help you do this in an easy way. very simple, as you can see in this screenshot:





Account settings: more data (yet)





If all this has seemed little to you, you can access much more data about yourself by going to your account settings. For that, once they are in a Google service like the search engine itself, click on your photo or letter in the upper right corner, and Click “Manage your Google account.” In the menu on the leftselect “Data and privacy”.

Here, now you have access to absolutely everything about you: to your most extensive history, to the information you share with others, to the control panel that we just saw… And there you can also have the ability to “plan your digital heritage”, that is, what do you want to happen to your account when you die for example, or simply delete your Google account if you want to start over from scratch.