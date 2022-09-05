In a historic election, Chile rejected the new Constitution

A man casts his vote during the referendum to approve or reject a new Constitution at a polling station in Santiago, on September 4, 2022 (JAVIER TORRES / AFP)

With more than 99% of the tables counted, the Rejection was imposed with an overwhelming 61.92%. The option of accepting the new Magna Carta, backed by President Gabriel Boric, was supported by only 38% of voters.

According to official data, the rejection option prevailed in the 16 regions of the country, while the ‘Approve’ option won only abroad.

In addition, the authorities confirmed that the participation was historic, reaching 80% attendance, which translated into more than 12 million voters.

With this resounding rejectionthe current Basic Law will remain in force, although the Chilean president has already announced that he will convene a new constitutional process and that the mandate of the October 2020 plebiscite will be fulfilled, in which almost 80% of Chileans called for a constitutional change. Nevertheless, Uncertainty is growing because there is still no political agreement on how this new process will unfold.

The vote in the plebiscite on a new Constitution in Chile concluded this Sunday with the closing of the polling places at 6:00 p.m. local time in a massive voting day

President Gabriel Boric promised this Sunday to give continuity to the constituent process with Congress and social forces, and to work to speed it up.

During his message he asked all the political forces to collaborate in defining a new path to achieve the reform of the Magna Carta, he assured that Congress will have a central role in this new process and anticipated that there will be changes in his cabinet: “I promise to do everything on my part to build a new constituent itinerary.”

In an intervention on public television, he also called on all citizens “to tackle the construction of the future together and united.”

And he confirmed that he quoted the presidents of the Congress and representatives of civil society this Monday at the Palacio de La Moneda (seat of government) to advance on the new path. “When we act in unity is when we bring out the best in ourselves,” he said.

“I promise to do everything on my part to build, together with Congress and civil society, a new constituent itinerary,” said the president. “The people of Chile have spoken and they have done so loudly, clearly. Chilean men and women have demanded a new opportunity to meet and we must live up to this call, ”she stressed..

President Gabriel Boric On Results Of The Constitutional Plebiscite

The former far-right candidate for the presidency of Chile, José Antonio Kast assured that the overwhelming victory of the “Rejection” of the proposed new Constitution is also a “defeat” for the government.

“President Boric: this defeat is also your defeat,” said Kast, celebrating the comfortable victory of the rejection, anticipated by the polls but not with such a level of advantage.

“This is a transversal victory, not for a few; it is a resounding triumph” added the former ultra-conservative candidate, who lost the presidential election in the second round in December against Boric, who took office on March 11.

Affected by the Rejection of the Constitution in Chile went out to celebrate the triumph this Sunday

In a first analysis of the results, the president of the Independent Democratic Union (UDI), a conservative force, Javier Macaya, assured the press that “This absolutely surpassed the traditional right-versus-left scenario. That is the reason why common sense has triumphed today.”

Along the same lines, the senator of the Socialist party in the southern region of Los Lagos, Fidel Espinoza, harshly criticized the conventionalists and summoned them to take responsibility for what he called a “debacle.”

“Let the conventional gentlemen take responsibility for this debacle. They wrote a Constitution out of hatred and their frustrations”, he indicated. “They wanted to go for everything and left us with nothing, they will go down in history. We told it to Gabriel Boric himself months ago. They ignored us,” he added.

Los elements that caused more divisions part of the project was having consecrated indigenous plurinationality and having included abortion, the right to “decent” housing in a text with a marked environmental emphasis that nevertheless maintained the market economy model in its new catalog of social rights.

All the polls had anticipated the victory of the “Rejection” but none with such ease.

