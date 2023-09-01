In A New Mirror Selfie, Post Malone Shows How Much Weight He Has Lost:

People have noticed that Post Malone’s body has changed a lot in the past few months, and they are impressed. Post Malone feels good about himself now that he has lost almost 60 pounds over the last few months.

The singer is said to have lost more than 50 pounds. He has said in the past that it’s because he’s made better choices, like giving up soda, since having his daughter last year.

The singer, who is 28 years old, told his fans back in April that he altered his diet after his daughter was born in May 2022. He then shared a mirror picture on Instagram to show how much weight he had lost.

Post Malone Put A Picture And A Message On Instagram, “Introducing Viceroy Chungus Von Battlepass, I Love You”:

In April, he wrote on Instagram, “I’m having a lot of fun performing as well as having never felt healthier.” He went on to say, “Dad life hit, and I decided to quit soda as well as start eating better so I could stick around for this little angel for a long time.”

Malone stood in an all-black outfit in a bathroom and looked straight at the camera in the picture. He posted the picture to Instagram and wrote “Introducing Viceroy Chungus Von Battlepass, I love you” in the comments.

Many of his fans made comments about how he dressed, but others, like Ty Dolla $ign, were eager to praise his progress. “I need to stop drinking soda,” said someone else on social media.

He Also Made It Sound Like He Was Going To Stop Drinking And Smoking Next:

In his post, he also said, “Next up is cigarettes as well as brewing” when talking about things he’s trying to stop doing. In a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last month, Malone talked about drinking and using psychedelic mushrooms.

And while he’s best known for songs like “White Iverson,” “Rockstar,” and “Circles,” he’s also known for having tattoos from head to toe.

During the show, he also talked about his weight, saying, “I used to be about 240 pounds, and now I’m about 185. In his first Instagram post to his fans about his weight loss journey, the singer talked about the sugary drink.

Read What Post Malone Stated About His Tattoo On His Face:

In April, he wrote on Instagram, “I guess father’s life kicked within, and I decided to give up soda and begin eating better so I could stick around for this little angel for a long time.” “Smoking and brewing are up next, but I like to think of myself as a calm man.

The “Congratulations” artist, whose real name was Austin Post, has additionally not been shy about talking about being a father. Before his baby came, he said that he was excited to learn that he would be a first-time dad.

In a 2020 interview with GQ, he said his collection of facial tattoos “perhaps come from a place of insecurity, where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool upon there so I can glance at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a little bit of self-confidence when when it comes to my appearance.”

It seems, though, that Malone has changed since then on his journey of change.

The Artist’s New Record, Called “Austin,” Came Out Recently:

“I’m excited for the next phase in my life. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, yet for as long as I can remember, I’ve been sad,” he stated during a 2022 statement revealing that he as well as his girlfriend were having a daughter.

“I’m looking forward to this next part of my life. “I’m happier now than I’ve ever been, and I’ve always been sad,” he tells. “It’s time to devote ourselves to taking care of my body, my family, and my friends, and to share with as much love as possible every day.”

He went on to say that he hopes to give up “smokes as well as brews” next, yet he’s giving himself some time to get used to his better lifestyle. “I like to think of myself as a patient person,” he said as a joke.

The Grammy-nominated artist is at present on tour in South America as well as Asia, sharing love through his music. In July, he launched his new record, “Austin.”