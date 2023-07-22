In A New Picture For His 10th Birthday, Prince George Looks All Grown Up:

Prince George is now 10 years old. In honor of the young prince’s 10th birthday on July 22, Kensington Palace put out a new picture of him. In the picture, the prince and Kate Middleton’s oldest son is sitting upon the stone steps of Windsor and grinning at the camera.

The oldest child of Kate Middleton as well as Prince William turns 10 on Saturday. As they do every year, they are celebrating by putting out a new picture of the birthday boy.

All Pictures Are Taken By Millie Pilkington:

Kensington Palace says that the picture was shot by Millie Pilkington within Windsor earlier this month. In the new picture, George smiles for the camera while sitting on steps and wearing a button-down shirt with long pants. He looks more grown up than ever.

Last year, to celebrate George’s birthday, the royal couple posted a picture of him on a beach wearing a light blue shirt upon their official social media accounts.

George’s parents have kept all of the details of his big day a secret. Experts say that the family will probably celebrate in private. He looked very grown up in his blue button-down shirt, green pants, and dark brown dress shoes.

As reported by Kensington Palace, Millie Pilkington took the picture earlier this month. She additionally snapped the most recent pictures of Princess Charlotte, 8, as well as Prince Louis, 5, for their birthdays.

Upon George’s Birthday His Parents Put Out Official Pictures:

Every time George’s birthday has come around, the Prince as well as Princess of Wales have put out an official picture. When he turned one, they sent out a set of beautiful pictures of him and his parents at a butterfly show at London’s Natural History Museum.

Even though sometimes a professional shooter took the picture, Kate often took the perfect birthday picture of her son herself.

Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, told Fox News Digital, “They’ve always been very secretive as well as private regarding his birthday.” “They have never said anything about a birthday party, and everything that they do is a secret.

“We’re beginning to see him out in public a lot more these days, yet they still want to keep him private and not make him public.

His parents have been very involved in his life, and he grew up in a close-knit family like Kate would have possessed with her two brothers. They’re putting a lot of attention on how important family is.

George went to two events last week, now that school is out for the summer. On Friday, he went with his family to the Royal International Air Tattoo, and on the weekend, he went to the men’s final at Wimbledon.

Prince George as well as Princess Charlotte cheered loudly as they watched Carlos Alvaraz beat Novak Djokovic from their front-row places in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Prince George Is The Future King But His Parents Wants To Give Him A Normal Childhood:

Even though Prince George is the future king, which he has known for a long time, Prince William as well as Princess Kate try to provide their three kids a normal childhood by letting them play outside, try new things within the kitchen, as well as go to the candy shop.

An source at the palace tells “It’s a huge balancing act.” “William as well as Kate have done the right thing by protecting him so that he has as typical a childhood to be possible, but he is also starting to do some of his duties to be a future monarch.”

“He’s getting first-hand experience of what it’s like to be a royal as well as a monarch as well as what it’s like to be a normal boy,” says the source.

And, compared to his two older brothers, Prince George can seem shy at royal events, but a close family friend told us that George was a “cracking lad.”

Amaia Arrieta, a British designer whose clothes all three kids have worn for years, says, “I believe George knows the routine by now. You can tell he’s grown into it, and he seems more at ease than ever.”

Prince George showed hints of his adventurous side, especially when he went to sports events with Prince William as well as Princess Kate.

At soccer games, the young king cheered loudly for his father’s favorite team, Aston Villa. He also celebrated goals in a memorable way as England made it to the finals of the Euro 2020 event. He was seen eating pizza at a cricket game not too long ago.

Arrieta says that George is additionally “really sporty” in his own right. “It’s something I’ve been told to do since I was young,” she says. Princess Kate has already said that even her son plays rugby “He has the physique because he is tall.”

A close source says that Prince William and Princess Kate wanted to feel normal, and Queen Elizabeth and then Prince Charles gave them permission to put their young children ahead of royal duties while they raised them. This was a big change from how their own royal childhoods were.

In August 2022, George switched schools from Thomas’s Battersea to Lambrook School. The following month, his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96.

In September 2022, George, 8, and Charlotte, 8, went to the funeral of the king, but Louis, 5, stayed at home. Olympian Mark Tewksbury stated to me at the time that the royal children were “really good.”

“Like Princess Diana, Kate and William have hands-on parents, as they know how essential it is for all of their children to remain grounded, especially George,” said Andersen.

“Both of George’s parents have shown that they care about people, and they are doing everything they can to teach that to George. The very last thing they are interested in is for the next king to look like a spoiled brat. They seem to be making progress in this way.”

“They haven’t taken their kids as far as Diana did to show them some of life’s harsher truths,” he said. Diana took the boys to children’s hospitals and homeless homes so they could see how real people live.

“She done this so that Harry and William wouldn’t think they were superior to other people or obtain too full of themselves. Diana also made sure that when they went to the movies, got Kentucky Fried Chicken, as well as went on a ride at an amusement park, they stood waiting with everyone else.