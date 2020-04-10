In a pandemic, there’s no place I’d rather be than here in Appalachia

We’re a spot each forgotten about or disparaged via a lot of The us. And however we’ve each totally different’s backs

The pizza place used to be the first to react.

Inside hours of the announcement that schools in my small Ohio neighborhood would shut for a minimal of three weeks, the consuming place began making baguette sandwiches, unfastened for all kids. Subsequent, the inn launched they could distribute peanut butter and jelly every day, no purchase essential and no questions requested.

Proceed finding out…

