General News

In a pandemic, there’s no place I’d rather be than here in Appalachia

April 10, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Information Articles

We’re a spot each forgotten about or disparaged via a lot of The us. And however we’ve each totally different’s backs

The pizza place used to be the first to react.

Inside hours of the announcement that schools in my small Ohio neighborhood would shut for a minimal of three weeks, the consuming place began making baguette sandwiches, unfastened for all kids. Subsequent, the inn launched they could distribute peanut butter and jelly every day, no purchase essential and no questions requested.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment