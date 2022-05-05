In a year it will be possible to log in without passwords on websites and apps from Windows, Android, MacOS, Chrome, Edge and Safari

“Really Solving Password Problems“, they explain from Google, referring to the inconvenience they pose and the decreasing security they provide due to practices such as phishing, “You need to get rid of them altogether.which is why we’ve been preparing for a future without passwords for more than a decade.”

For this reason, today —World Password Day— they have announced an “important milestone in this regard”: that both Google and the rest of the FIDO Alliance implement passwordless login standards over the next year. That will apply to the following companies, operating systems and browsers:

Google: Android y Chrome.

Android y Chrome. Microsoft: Windows y Edge.

Windows y Edge. Apple: MacOS and Safari.

“This step will make it easier to log in to devices, web pages and apps, regardless of platform, without the need for a password.”

How will this “future without passwords” work?

When the user wants log in to a website or an app from your mobile, you just need to unlock your device, no password needed to open your account. For it, the mobile will store a FIDO credential, called an “access key” or ‘passkey’based on public cryptography that will serve to unlock the account.

For log in to a website from the computer, we will only need to have the phone at hand, since we will be asked to unlock it in order to access it. After doing so, we will no longer need the phone and we can log in simply by unlocking the computer.

When, in 2022 and 2023, access key support becomes generally available, “we will finally have the Internet platform for a true future without passwords”. Although Google is aware that it still takes time for this technology to be available on all devices and websites:

“During this transition period, passwords will continue to be a part of our lives, so we will continue to focus on making conventional logins more secure.”

The long road to a future without passwords

“We have been preparing the future without passwords for years,” they say from Google. A path that they began to walk, according to the company, when it launched its password manager back in 2008 to facilitate the use of complex passwords (more difficult to remember, but also more secure).

Only three years later, it implemented the now widely used two-step verification. And shortly after, in 2012, they launched their first USB ‘security keys’, a technology that has been integrated into Android and iPhone terminals for two years.

In 2013 they joined the FIDO Allianceand their latest contributions to a “passwordless future” are standards developed within this alliance: from reauthentication without password (being able to use a PIN or biometric data) up to your current proposal of “login without passwords”.