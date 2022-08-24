In addition to Internet TV, Pluto TV has good series and movies that you can watch for free

Pluto TV is an internet television platform and is available on more than a dozen platforms: the website, applications for Android and iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Windows 10 and 11, Chromecast, Xbox One or PlayStation 4. And it can also be enjoyed on Kodi.

It has around 100 channels after this number has been growing over time, with the additions of more networks. In addition to offering Internet TV, Pluto TV has series and movies that you can watch for free.

From VHS to STREAMING everywhere

How to watch free series and movies on Pluto TV





To be able to watch the movies and series from the Pluto TV catalog, you have to go to the On Demand or “On Demand” content section. And, once in this section you will see that you have a division by theme, such as “British series”; “series for a marathon” (where you can find “Ana and the Seven”, “Land of Wolves” or “Journey to the Ends of the Earth”, among others); or “TV Entertainment” with titles that are comedies like “Vaya semanita”, “Central de comedians” or “Beautiful Planet”.

As for movies, within Pluto TV you have a long list of free titles to watch. You have the “Top Cinema” section with great classics and world-renowned films, such as “Valkyrie” by Tom Cruise, “Charada” by Audrey Hepburn or Dune (inspired by Alejandro Jodorowsky’s book).

You also have an exclusive section to watch free Spanish movies online, where there are not only movies, but also programs that in recent years came out on TV such as the José Mota programs, the “El Comisario” series or the Frank de la Jungla show.

Other options: MTV has its own channel with a lot of content within Pluto TV on demand, you can see content where the protagonists are women or movies that have been awarded. You can also decide to watch the huge catalog of content according to the type of film: Action, Comedy, Crime & Mystery, Cult Movies. In the left bar of the web are all those options available.

Free documentaries on Pluto TV





Also Pluto TV, in addition to dozens of channels, movies, series and programs, offers documentaries. In the same “On Demand” section that you can access, you can watch documentaries. In the TV Entertainment section, which is divided according to the themes.

In this way, you have history documentaries, such as “Great Battles of the Civil War”, “Women with history”, “El Cid, the Legend” or “Oh Dior”. There are also motor and travel themes.