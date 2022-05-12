In an epic final, Lautaro Martínez’s Inter beat Dybala’s Juventus 4-2 and were crowned champions of the Italian Cup after eleven years

The Inter champion of the Copa Italy After winning an emotional final against the Juventus 4-2. The match was played in the Olympic Stadium of Rome, which was packed with fans of both sides. The game had everything, but the team from Lautaro Martinez He ended up taking the victory in the extension and the cast of Milan stayed with the celebration after eleven years without raising this crown.

The match was intense between two of the best teams in Serie A and Inter took the lead almost from the locker room: after 6 minutes they opened the scoring with a great goal from Nicolò Barella, who hit a shot from outside the area and nailed it at mid-height. the goalkeeper Mattia Perin nothing could do and with that much the team Neroazzurro it went 1-0.

As long as Paulo Dybalawho was a starter for Juve, was participative and at 21 minutes he had a good action with a left-footed shot that was contained by the goalkeeper Samir Handanovic. Then, the former Institute intervened in the two goals of his team. At the beginning of the complement, the Cordovan played for Dusan Vlahovicwhose shot was cut short by the rejection of Danilo DAmbrosiobut the rebound took Alex Sandro who, with his left foot, equalized 4 minutes into the second half.

With the stands full in the historic venue of the capital and with two teams seeking victory, the meeting was vibrant. Two minutes after achieving equality, the Old lady managed to reverse the result. The play was born with a recovery by Álvaro Morata. Dybala took it and gave a beautiful assist to Vlahovic, who first lost heads-up with Samir Handanovicbut on the rebound the forward signed the second.

The Turin team thought they had the title in their pocket, but at 77 minutes Giorgio Chiellini lay down in the area Lautaro Martinez and the judge sanctioned a penalty that was capitalized by Hakan Calhanoglu with a missile from the right.

Lautaro Martínez celebrates with Hakan Calhanoglu (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

Already in the complement another player of the Argentine national team entered, the player from Tucuman Joaquin Correawho was participatory in the total 58 minutes he played.

With the tie 2-2, it was necessary to play the 30-minute extension. At the start of the first half there was a lack of Matthijs de Ligt on Stefan de Vrij. First, the referee did not sanction the infraction, but received the VAR call that ended up tipping the balance. He conceded the penalty in favor of Inter and Ivan Perisic made it concrete. Three minutes later, the Croatian himself sealed the fourth for his team and the second for his personal account with a highly billed goal: he received a right foot and nailed it with a left foot to make it 4-2.

The Inter reached its eighth star in the Italian Cup, in which he has not been consecrated since the 2010/2011 season. In that edition he shone with a 3-1 win against Palermo thanks to Samuel Eto’o’s double and Argentine Diego Milito’s goal. The discount? Another Argentine: defender Ezequiel Muñoz. That day had a high presence albiceleste Walter Samuel and Javier Zanetti in the winner, as well as Javier Pastore in the loser.

The celebration could extend to Serie A, since Inter will seek to repeat their Scudetto won in the previous year and for now they are second in the table with 78 points, two behind their classic rival, the Milan. There are two dates left for a definition that promises to be exciting.

Juve, on the other hand, did not win any title this season, but assured their participation in the next Champions League since they are fourth and are already unattainable. The question that was installed in Turin has an Argentine as the protagonist: Will Paulo Dybala go to Inter in the next transfer market?

