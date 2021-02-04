In an incredible match, Messi’s Barcelona beat Granada 5-3 and advanced to the Copa del Rey semifinal

The Barcelona and the Granada They starred in a spectacular game this Wednesday, full of emotions, changing and that needed extra time to define itself. The Catalan cast managed to prevail 5 to 3, after being 0-2 down on the scoreboard with five minutes remaining, and achieved a qualification for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey that gives a huge respite to a set that needs to gain confidence.

The Barça team went out on the pitch determined to get the ticket to the next key and that is why from the beginning they pressed well up, opted for a vertical game and cornered their opponent. With Lionel Messi very active, whose main partners were Jordi Alba to the left, Trincao on the right and Pedri in the middle, the spaces did not take long to appear and the archer Aaron Escandell he became a figure.

The flea had the clearest free kick, but the goalkeeper showed off sending the ball to the corner kick, and Ronald Araújo in a corner kick he also warned with his header.

However, the cast of Ronald Koeman He could not specify and when he seemed to have everything under control he suffered somewhat. After half an hour, the Barcelona made a bad start and succumbed to the pressure of the Granada that forced the error of Samuel umtiti on the bottom line. That action allowed the local and to put the ball back into the area so that Robert Kenedy I pushed her and celebrated the 1 to 0.

Two minutes into the complement, Barcelona, ​​which had advanced all its lines, was badly stopped behind and a long pass from Angel Montoro leave it to Roberto Soldado hand in hand with Marc-André Ter Stegen. The Spanish did not forgive and established the 2 to 0.

The Barça team collapsed emotionally and abandoned any attempt to attack, until the coach sent to the court to Ousmane Dembelé, Martin Braithwaite y Riqui Puig, instead of Umtiti, Busquets and Trincao. With Messi as a brain, the visiting team began to generate situations but bad fortune and Escandell they played against him.

When everything seemed defined and the Barcelona He had smashed three shots into the sticks The flea gave a perfect high pass to Griezmann, who on the left of the attack defined as he could and with almost no angle in the area. The ball hit the goalkeeper’s left foot, on the post, again on the goalkeeper and went in to give life to his team in the 87th minute.

In discount time, Messi opted for the same formula and this time the French managed to get the ball into the middle of the area so that Jordi Alba He appeared as a center forward and headed the 2 to 2. With the tie, the definition was stretched until extra time.

In the extension, the Barcelona he maintained that offensive and ambitious stance that allowed him to draw and after 9 minutes he shouted the 3 to 2. With attack from both sides and asphyxiating the opponent, the ball reached the left wing where it appeared Jordi Alba, who launched a perfect center for Griezmann win high and celebrate the 3rd to 2nd.

When it seemed that now the whole of Koeman could enjoy, Granada created a counterattack on the left that ended with Sergiño Dest committing a criminal that Federico Vico changed by goal for 3 to 3.

In the second half of overtime, Messi He collected several marks and was encouraged to kick from the right, despite not having been well affirmed and his shot was rejected by the goalkeeper. The rebound, too long, was caught by De Jong, who without problems touched the ball to goal and scored the 4 to 3.

Shortly after came the fifth, when Griezmann, with the outer face of the right foot, he attended Alba so that the side, first, thunders the arc of the Granada and liquidate the match with the 5 to 3 on the scoreboard. With this vital victory, Barcelona qualified for the semifinal of the Copa del Rey where they are already Levante and Seville. On Thursday, Betis and Athletic Bilbao define the last classified.

STADIUM: New Los Cármenes

