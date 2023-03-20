In Another World with My Smartphone Season 2: Release Date, Plot, And Other Details

In the entertainment business, there are a lot of fans of the anime world. Most people, including us, grew up watching a lot of anime shows. But now, they are taking a different path by putting their shows on big OTT platforms like Netflix. And this also helps bring in more people to watch them. But here’s a fact: once someone starts watching an anime show, they will always become a fan. So it is with “In Another World With My Smartphone,” an anime show. The first season of the show has been well-received by both fans and critics. Now, fans can’t wait for Season 2 of “In Another World With My Smartphone.”

Isekai wa Sumtofon to Tomo ni (In Another World With My Smartphone) is a Japanese young adult (light) novel written by Patora Fuyuhara. Eiji Usatsuka helps draw the pictures for the manga series. Season 1 of Another World With My Smartphone came out on July 11, 2017, and ran for 12 episodes until September 26, 2017. Yen Press also puts out the manga series as an English-language book. It’s also an anime show that’s available in English on Netflix and Animax Asia. There are 9 volumes of the manga for the series, which came out between June 24, 2017, and November 25, 2020.

In Another World with My Smartphone Season 2 Renewal Status

Reed Production is in charge of making the Japanese anime series “In Another World With My Smartphone.” On April 15, 2022, it was said that the second season was being made. On July 22, 2022, the official website announced that season 2 was going to happen. It also said that a new studio and staff would be in charge of the new season. The new season is being made by J.C. Staff, who is expected to change the look of the show.

In Another World with My Smartphone Season 2 Plot

At the end of Season 1 of “In Another World with My Smartphone,” Professor Regina Babylon of Touya’s new world reveals that she made nine female robots about 5,000 years ago. Regina could see into the future and knew that Touya would one day come back and have nine wives. She split up her own awareness and broke up the Babylon Kingdom into nine parts, putting them in robots for Touya to find in the future. So, Touya must undergo testing to see if he is compatible with each robot. If he is, he would be able to take full control of the Kingdom of Babylon.

However, the end of the season also gives a hint at the introduction of a major villain from the light novel series called Fraze. Fraze is a group that travels to Touya’s world through a part of the inter-dimensional border that is weak and breaking down. Since the Fraze has powers like Touya’s, Regina makes mecha weapons for Touya and the girls to use against them. As you can see, the story can get confusing and complicated, but Season 2 of “In Another World with My Smartphone” will be full of magic, battles, and big adventures for Touya and his friends.

In Another World with My Smartphone Season 2 Characters

Since the creators haven’t told us anything new, we can’t guess anything about the characters either. Maybe the characters would be the same as they were in the first season, or maybe there would be some new ones. It will depend on how the manga series goes from here on out. Some of the people in Season 1 of In Another World with My Smartphone are:

Touya Mochizuki: He is the main character who was killed by God by accident. His phone was the only way for him to talk to people on Earth. As a way to say sorry, God gave him special abilities and a second chance at life in the new world. He also asked him to bring a smartphone with him.

Elze Silhoueska: She was the oldest sister of the twins Silhoueska. She has longer hair than her sister, and her chest isn’t as big. The twins were a pair of wandering explorers, and because she was so quick to act, she worked as a fighter. Elze was Touya’s third boyfriend.

Linze Silhoueska: Linza was the twins Silhoueska’s younger sister. She was smart and had a lot of skills. She was the twin who knew the most about magic because she was smart and talented. She was very different from her sister in terms of personality. Her hair is short, and her chest is big. She could use fire, water, and light to do magic. Touya’s second partner was Linze.

Yae Kokonoe: Yae was born into a samurai family from the far eastern country of Eashen. She left her home to travel the world and improve her skills in other places. Touya and Yae met while they were traveling. When some bad guys attacked Yae, Touya came to her aid. Touya was dating Yae, and she was his fourth girlfriend.

Characters like Sushie Urnea Ortlinde, Yumina Urnea Belfast, Leen, Lucia Leah Regulus, Hildegard Minas Lestia, and Sakura played Touya’s girlfriends. The director of this anime is Takeyuki Yanase, and Natsuko Takahashi is the one who wrote it. There were people who gave the characters voices and made them come to life.

In Another World with My Smartphone Season 2 Trailer

A new trailer for season 2 of the anime In Another World With My Smartphone has been released. It shows new scenes and plays the show’s theme song for the first time. The new season will start on April 3, 2023.

From the new trailer for season 2 of the anime, it looks like more of the same will happen. Touya and his group of girl friends are shown, as well as a new, more powerful version of the magic gun he made last season. But it looks like the second season of In Another World With My Smartphone might be a little more serious than the first. The trailer also shows glimpses of the new character who looked like an enemy at the end of the first season. Some panning shots of death and destruction show that Touya might have to deal with a situation with real stakes and consequences at some point in his adventure.

In Another World with My Smartphone Season 2 Release Date

As was already said, the second promotional video for season 2 of “In Another World With My Smartphone” confirms that the new season will come out on April 3, 2023.