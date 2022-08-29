In anticipation of Return to Monkey Island, Devolver Digital will announce a new game this week

The publisher has confirmed on networks that it will present a new title after the week of Gamescom 2022.

With the hangover from Gamescom 2022, which was held throughout the past week and left us with a multitude of announcements and news, Return Digital He has decided that it was better to wait to make a new announcement and has set his sights on this week.

As they have confirmed in a message shared through the account of Twitter publisher’s Officer, they will present a new video game this weekwithout leaving clues about the day on which we will see their presentation or about what kind of title that we still do not have in their hands.

It is unknown what game it could beIt has been rumored that the Toronto-based studio The Beans Team could present his new project soon, since he has been working with Devolver Digital since 2020 on a video game whose identity we still do not know, but it would be a first-person action adventure developed in Unreal Engine 4.

In the absence of knowing what it is about, the next big release that comes from Devolver Digital is Return to Monkey Island, the return of the legendary saga in a game developed by Terrible Toybox that is set to premiere on PC and Nintendo Switch for him September 19, 2022after having confirmed the day with a fun trailer published this month.

