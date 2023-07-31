In August 2023, Netflix Will Add Eight Great Movies:

Nearly the corner is an entire month of new books, and since there will be well over 100 of them, you may be thinking which ones you should add to your lists. Here are our eight favorites and most expected of the bunch.

No one has a more detailed list of what’s coming to Netflix within August 2023 than we do. You can always find out what’s new on Netflix in our section called “New on Netflix.” Our “What to Watch” part has reviews and weekly roundups.

Netflix Is Ready To Release More Shows As Well As Movies To Keep Us Busy:

As we get closer to the hottest part of the summer, Netflix is getting ready to release more original shows and movies to keep us busy at home when it’s too hot to go outside.

Within August 2023, Gal Gadot starts working as a spy for the Heart of Stone movie series, and the tale of the Monkey King grows a new animation show on a streaming service. There are additionally a couple of touching films as well as two fresh movies that are based on well-known comics.

Below We Provided The Fresh List Of Upcoming Original Films And Shows Within Netflix:

As usual, Netflix is adding something for everyone this month. So, if you want a fresh film to watch, check out our list of the top original films coming to Netflix within August 2023.

Now, let’s talk about the eight best movies coming out next month. We’ll divide our choices into two groups. First, we’ll talk about Netflix Originals, and then we’ll move on to movies that Netflix has acquired.

The Heart Of Stone:

This new spy film from director Tom Harper hopes to do as well as The Mother as well as Extraction 2, both of Netflix’s most popular action movies to date.

The film is regarding a secret spy who works for a hidden international security organization and moves quickly to stop a hacker from stealing their most valuable and dangerous weapon.

Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, as well as Matthias Schweighofer are among the other big names in the group, which is led by Gal Gadot. On August 11, Heart Of Stone will be released.

The Monkey King:

This summer, Netflix has been adding a lot of big animation movies, and The Monkey King, which may be our most excited of the bunch, is coming in August.

Here’s what you can anticipate from the new movie, which comes from the director of The Boxtrolls as well as the co-director of Open Season. It will also be shown in a very small number of theaters in Los Angeles.

Stephanie Hsu, Hoon Lee, BD Wong, Jimmy O. Yang, as well as Bowen Yang all lend their voices to the movie. On August 18, 2023, The Monkey King will be released.

Poisoned The Dirty Truth About Your Food:

What we eat shapes us. But what do we really eat? Stephanie Soechtig’s new documentary is a stomach-turning look at how food is made in the United States. It claims to show some hard facts about the food we eat.

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food tries to show how decades of lax rules as well as corporate greed made the American public exposed to dangerous bacteria like E. coli and salmonella.

It’s not a film that will make you hungry, but you should watch it when it comes out on Netflix upon August 2, 2023.

Zom 100 Bucket List Of The Dead:

The end of the world might not be that bad. At least, that’s what Akira, the main character of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, thinks.

Zom 100 is based on a manga series by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata. It tells the story of a young man who thinks he’s finally free from an occupation he hates when a zombie outbreak breaks society.

Akira knows that he, too, will be killed by the dead at some point. But the thought itself is not sad. Akira, on the other hand, writes down 100 things he wishes to do prior to he expires. After that, he thinks for the very first time that his existence has a point.

Eiji Akaso, Mai Shiraishi, Shuntaro Yanagi, Kazuki Kitamura, as well as Yui Ichikawa are all part of Zom 100. The most important date for Zom 100 to come out was August 3, 2023.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah:

The upcoming comedy regarding a young girl getting ready for her bat mitzvah could be one of four projects by Adam Sandler that come out on Netflix in 2023. However, her big day could be ruined.

The movie is centered on the same-titled book by Fiona Rosenbloom, and it will feature a lot of known people for an Adam Sandler movie. “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” will most likely come out on August 25, 2023.

The Seven Deadly Sins Part 2:

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will be the much-anticipated second and final part of a two-part movie based on Nakaba Suzuki’s popular manga.

The comic is about a group of rebellious fighters called the Seven Deadly Sins. They have to free a kingdom from the rule of demons. The events of The Grudge of Edinburgh happen 14 years after the conclusion of the first book.

The story is about Tristan, who is the son of one of the original Seven Deadly Sin heroes and is played by Ayumu Murase. He is trying to control his skills and save his mother at the same time.

The initial installment of the story came out on Netflix last year, so fans are excited to find out how Tristan’s trip ends.

“The Seven Deadly Sins Part 2” will probably come out on August 8, 2023. If you missed the initial portion of “The Seven Deadly Sins,” you can watch it on Netflix. Go watch it right now.

Marry My Dead Body:

The Taiwanese movie Marry My Dead Body has a single of the craziest ideas for an original Netflix movie ever. It is a mix of tradition and silly humor. In the story, Wu Ming-han, a police officer who doesn’t like gay people, gets involved with a ghost through a real ceremony called “ghost marriage.”

Wu Ming-han is upset that the soul he doesn’t know he’s marrying is that of Mao Mao, a gay man who died right before his wedding. Wu Ming-han needs Mao Mao’s help to figure out his murder case and get rid of the ghost that is following him around.

Along the way, the cop is going to face his bias against gay people and think about how he treats them. “Marry My Dead Body” is expected to come out on August 10, 2023.

The Big Short:

The Big Short is without a doubt Adam McKay’s best movie to date. It tries to tell what happened before the 2008 financial crash, which still affects all of our lives today.

The Oscar-winning movie has a great cast, led by Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, as well as Steve Carrell, who give great performances that will make you laugh and cry. The most important date for when “The Big Short” will come out was August 23, 2023.