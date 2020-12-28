In Ayodhya, students raised slogans for ‘Student will continue independence’ for student union election, treason case

Ayodhya: The students have been accused of sedition for demanding the election of Chhatra Sangh. The students were shouting ‘Azadi Lekar Rahenge’ slogans. The principal who made the case says that such slogans are against the nation. Also Read – AIMPLB, Zafaryab Jilani, divided into two factions in the construction of mosque in Ayodhya – Construction of mosque against Sharia law

The case is of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh. A sedition case has been registered against six students of ‘Saket Degree College’ here. The college principal has accused him of shouting anti-national slogans on the campus of the institute. The students of the college had allegedly raised these slogans during the protest on December 16 against not conducting the student union elections. Also Read – Vikas Dubey’s brother who killed 8 policemen hid in the court overnight, then the police were also shocked by what he did.

Principal ND Pandey said in his police complaint that the students shouted “anti-national” slogans like “I will take liberty”. They have also registered the names of the students in the complaint. The students, however, dismissed the allegations, saying that they were seeking independence from the corrupt principals of the college and the corrupt student system. Also Read – Girl wandering alone on the street at night narrates her love story, paszy UP police …

Based on the complaint of the Principal, the police have registered a case against Sumit Tiwari, Shesh Narayan Pandey, Emraan Hashmi, Satwik Pandey, Mohit Yadav and Manoj Mishra. Police said that a case has been registered against them under sections 124A, 147, 188, 332, 353, 427, 435 and 506.