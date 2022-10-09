In Belgium they euthanized a 23-year-old girl for irreparable psychic suffering

Shanti De Corte, 23, battled severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder following the 2016 ISIS attack that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

A young man who survived the terrorist attacks at Brussels airport in March 2016 died after requesting that they apply the euthanasia.

The case was recently made public days ago and It caused great controversy because it was a person so young that he did not suffer from any physical pathology. Experts pointed out that the young woman’s medical environment should have offered her other options before euthanasia.

Court Shantiaged 23, suffered from severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder after the ISIS attack in 2016 that killed 32 people and injured more than 300.

The young woman, who was 17 years old at the time, was in the departure hall of the Belgian airport of Zaventem on March 22, 2016 with her schoolmates to travel to Italy when the terrorists detonated a bomb. managed to escape from the explosionwhich was followed by two other detonations.

Despite surviving and escaping physically unharmed, Shanti suffered constant panic attacks and symptoms of depression for the psychological consequences of the episode.

On the left, Shanti De Corte

She was admitted to a psychiatric hospital in his hometown, Antwerp, to begin rehabilitation using antidepressant medication. Nevertheless, attempted suicide twicein 2018 and 2020.

His mother, Marielledescribed her daughter’s pain to the Belgian media VRT: “That day (the one of the attacks) it really tore her apart, she never felt safe after that. She did not want to go anywhere where there were other people, for fear. He also had frequent panic attacks and never got rid of them,” he said.

Shanti detailed her experiences after the bombing on social media, speaking candidly about her mental health struggles. “I take some medicine at breakfast. And till 11 antidepressants a day. I couldn’t live without them. With all the drugs I take, I feel like a ghost that can no longer feel anything. Perhaps there are other solutions besides drugs,” he wrote.

“There are some students who react worse than others to traumatic events. And having interviewed her twice, I can say that Shanti De Corte was one of those fragile students, ”said her school psychologist in statements to RTBF.

Shanti asked for the euthanasia for “unbearable psychiatric suffering”.

Euthanasia is defined as the practice of intentionally ending a person’s life to relieve their pain and suffering. It is legal in Belgium for a person who is in “a medically useless condition of constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering that cannot be relieved, resulting from a serious and incurable disorder caused by illness or accident”.

The formal request for euthanasia was approved earlier this year by two psychiatrists, according to the RTBF.

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation after receiving complaints from a neurologist at the UZC Brugman academic clinical hospital in Brussels, but ultimately dismissed the case.

Brussels airport attacks in March 2016

The trial for the Brussels attacks will resume on November 30

The trial against those accused of the jihadist attacks in Brussels in 2016 will resume on November 30reported a Belgian court after being postponed to replace the controversial transparent cubicles of the defendants.

Defense attorneys argued that they could not freely consult with their clients and asked that the armored cubicles be removed. A judge authorized it, considering that they violated the right to a fair trial and European law.

Among the nine jihadists accused of the March 2016 attacks in the Belgian capital is the French Salah Abdeslamand a tenth, presumed dead in Syria, will be prosecuted in absentia.

This is how a room at the Brussels airport remained after the attacks (Reuters)

On March 22, 2016, two jihadists blew themselves up with explosives at the Zaventem airport and a third did so at a subway station in the Belgian capital, in coordinated attacks that left 32 people dead and 340 injured.

The attacks were organized by the same cell (which claimed responsibility for the attacks on behalf of the group Islamic State) responsible for the attacks in Paris in November 2015which caused the death of more than 130 people.

Abdeslam has already been sentenced to life in France for his role in these attacks in Paris.

