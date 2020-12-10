In Bengal, people should be free to exercise the franchise, so President’s rule should be imposed there: Akash Vijayvargiya

Indore: BJP national president J.J. Local MLA Akash Vijayvargiya condemned the attack on P. Nadda’s convoy in West Bengal on Thursday. He said that President’s rule should be imposed in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state to conduct the next assembly elections impartially. Also Read – Mamata Banerjee’s statement on the attack on JP Nadda’s convoy- ‘There are so many security personnel, somebody attacks you …’

Akash is the son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, general secretary in charge of West Bengal affairs in the BJP organization. Kailash Vijayvargiya is also among the BJP leaders injured during the attack on Nadda's convoy.

Akash, who represents the assembly number three of Indore city, told reporters, "Looking at the growing chaos in West Bengal, it seems that imposition of President's rule if the next assembly elections are to be conducted fairly. Should be so that the public can use the franchise in a fear-free environment."

Targeting the Chief Minister of West Bengal, he said, “Mamta Banerjee and her companions do not want there to be happiness, prosperity and peace in the country.” Their sympathy seems more with Bangladeshi infiltrators. The attack on the convoy of the BJP national president is the result of this same sympathy towards the intruders. “

Akash said, “My father has suffered minor injuries in the attack of Trinamool Congress goons. I have also talked to him on the phone. His condition is fine at the moment and he has told me that the BJP’s struggle in West Bengal will continue. “

The alleged Trinamool Congress workers in West Bengal attacked Nadda’s convoy when he was going to Diamond Harbor to address a meeting of BJP workers. In this, many party leaders including BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured.

Assembly elections are expected in West Bengal in April-May next year. In these elections, the challenge before the opposition BJP is to penetrate the stronghold of the Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress.