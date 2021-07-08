In Bihar, a girl used to be raped in entrance of her husband, made a video viral on social media

Bihar Information Replace: A stunning incident has come to mild in Bihar. Right here in Saran district, a girl used to be raped in entrance of her husband and made a video viral. IANS has given this data quoting the officers involved. The incident got here to the awareness of the police management after the video went viral on social media.Additionally Learn – Odisha Prolonged Lockdown: Lockdown prolonged until July 16 in Odisha, however the executive gave this extra exemption

Saran SP Santosh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the subject. He mentioned that at the foundation of the viral video, now we have taken the custody of a few suspects. All of the incident is being investigated and the subject shall be resolved quickly.

Consistent with stories, the incident is of Ghosi Parashurampur Street within the district. Right here six other folks stuck the sufferer and her husband who had been getting the motorbike. They stuck the husband and dragged the girl into the timber and raped her in entrance of the husband. The accused even made a video of this heinous crime and threatened to stand the results if he instructed the police.

Police mentioned that the sufferer and her husband have no longer come ahead but. We now have taken cognizance at the foundation of the viral video and can determine the accused. SP Santosh Kumar mentioned that we are searhing for out what number of accused raped the sufferer. Consistent with initial investigation, up to now it kind of feels that one of the most accused raped the sufferer.