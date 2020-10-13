In Bihar, BJP gave the answer to the song Bhojpuri: E Ba in Bihar, Video Viral

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: A Bhojpuri song in Bihar has become popular on the people’s tongue these days, ‘Ba in Bihar’ is being well liked on social media. Now of this song, BJP (BJP) has tried to answer this question only through a song. In response to the question raised by the opposition that ‘Bihar ke ka ba’, the Bharatiya Janata Party has launched a song which is in Bhojpuri and its title ‘Bihar Me E Ba Song’. Also Read – BJP tightens on Chirag Paswan, said- If we use PM Modi’s picture, we will take action

This song has been posted from the BJP's Twitter handle, which is very pleasing to the people, this video is becoming increasingly viral. This song of 2 minutes 35 seconds has been presented through a song about each of the things available in the current situation in Bihar and it has been told that the winds of development are flowing in Bihar.

In fact, the BJP has taken this step in response to a rap based song sung by Neha Rathod which showed other things including the system of Bihar and was tightened on the existing arrangements. While this video of Neha got good views on other social sites including YouTube, the BJP has also tried very hard to respond to its opponents in Bihar through this agenda.

See BJP’s answer, video is going viral