In Bihar, the number of corona infected reached 2.33 lakh, 682 new cases were reported

Patna: The number of Kovid-19 patients in the state has reached 2,33,142 after the arrival of 682 new corona patients on Thursday in Bihar. So far 2,26,392 people have become healthy in the state. The recovery rate remains around 97 percent. An official of the Bihar Health Department said that 682 new cases were reported in the state during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of corona patients in the state to 2,33,142. 211 new cases have been reported in Patna district on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, 595 infected people have gone home. A total of 2,26,392 infected people have become healthy in the state so far. In the state of Bihar, the recovery rate of corona infected persons has been recorded at 97.10 percent. Kovid-19 currently has 5,506 active patients in Bihar.

During the last 24 hours, 1,35,936 samples have been tested in the state. The Health Department report said that 6 corona infected have died during the last 24 hours in the state. A total of 1,243 corona infected have died in the state so far.

(Input-IANS)