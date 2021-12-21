In Bihar, the railway engineer bought the engine, such an open secret

Bihar, Railway engineer, Railway engine, Railway, Educate, Samastipur, Purnia: There’s a stunning incident in Bihar. This incident is sort of a film scene. Until now, within the movie tales, infrequently the Taj Mahal, infrequently the Eiffel Tower and infrequently the scenes of marketing plots on Mars had been observed, however on this actual tale, a railway engineer in truth bought the railway engine. In line with a information of Zee Bihar Jharkhand, this stunning incident is from Purnia Courtroom station, the place an previous steam-powered entire engine of status railway used to be bought by means of an engineer of the railway itself.Additionally Learn – Bihar: Panda society livid over former CM’s observation, burnt effigy and said- ‘May not attend Manjhi’s posthumous program’

In line with the ideas, on December 14, 2021, engineer Rajiv Ranjan Jha and assistants had been discovered whilst slicing the previous steam engine with a fuel cutter close to Purnia Courtroom railway station. In line with the record, when a lady constable on responsibility, Sangeeta Kumar, got here to learn about this disturbance, she knowledgeable the Inspector of RPF on this regard. At the foundation of this knowledge, when RPF Inspector MM Rahman reached there, he noticed that Engineer Rajiv Ranjan used to be getting the engine lower, when the RPF Inspector requested him, the engineer confirmed a pretend letter from the DME administrative center and informed that he bought it as scrap. But if he noticed the access of a pickup automobile at the inward-register, his suspicion higher. After this, when he collected extra details about it, then the subject got here to the fore. When he knowledgeable the Divisional Workplace about this incident, an FIR used to be lodged on Sunday.

On this astonishing incident, actually, a steam engine used to be status on a small line close to Purnia Courtroom station of Railway Department for a few years. In line with the FIR, Rajiv Ranjan, engineer of Samastipur Loco Diesel Shed, bought the railway engine to the scrap mafia by means of appearing a pretend letter from the DME administrative center. To cover his handiwork by means of sporting out this incident, he met an inspector posted on the publish of the diesel shed and gave the access of scrap from a automobile at the inward sign up.

DRM of this incident ij Samastipur Railway Department acknowledged, after the order of inquiry after the incident got here to mild, motion has been directed in opposition to the culprits involved. Sporting the scrap of railways from one position to every other is a standard factor, but if the junk of the locomotive from Purnia railway station didn’t succeed in the designated position, the suspicion was forged. Such railway officials may not be spared.