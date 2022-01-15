In case the hours that Loss of life Mild 2 will ultimate gave the impression few, the choice of years that it is going to proceed to obtain new content material is showed

Only a week after Loss of life Mild 2 developer studio Techland mentioned the sport would ultimate”no less than 500 hours“if we wish to entire it a hundred percent, now we be told that the sport may have no less than 5 years of recent post-launch content material with new tales, spaces, in-game occasions and extra.

Techland has introduced in Twitter his post-release plans for Loss of life Mild 2, making certain give a boost to for 5 years. We do not know the way a lot of the replace plans might be unfastened content material, nor how a lot will come within the type of paid DLC.

The studio additionally supported Loss of life Mild, the unique recreation, with a large number of unfastened content material and a couple of primary paid expansions, so we will be able to more than likely be expecting to peer the similar roughly give a boost to with the sequel.

Need to know what is going to occur AFTER the premiere? We ensure to amplify the arena of Loss of life Mild 2 Keep Human for a minimum of 5 years publish release with new tales, places, in-game occasions and all of the a laugh belongings you love!#DyingLight2 #StayHuman percent.twitter.com/SgaNynkrzI — Loss of life Mild (@DyingLightGame) January 14, 2022

Remaining week, Loss of life Mild 2 made headlines for any other tweet from the builders, the place they mentioned the sport has 500 hours of content material. That determine used to be later clarified, with Techland commenting that it takes 500 hours to finish completely the entirety the sport provides, together with other tale paths, endings, and extra.

Avid gamers who simply wish to entire the principle tale and aspect quests can wait. spend about 70-80 hours, whilst gamers who simply wish to entire the principle tale will want round 20 hours.

After a number of delays, Loss of life Mild 2 might be launched subsequent month, on February 4. We have been ready to check Loss of life Mild 2 overdue ultimate yr, and we mentioned the sport “feels just like the herbal subsequent step within the franchise and on the similar time one thing that establishes its personal identification“.