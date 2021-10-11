In case you are in search of a big ultra-wide observe to play, take a look at this 35 “BenQ with nearly 200 euros cut price on Amazon

The widescreen screens, ultra-wide and with facet ratios longer than the standard 16: 9 are right here to stick; are a very good method to achieve house at the display with no need to hotel to 2 or extra screens, in addition to be offering a impressive gaming revel in in titles able to benefiting from them a hundred percent.

One of the crucial drawbacks that we discover with this sort of screens is that, as a normal rule, they have a tendency to be quite dearer than 16: 9 ones. And if we would like them to be loaded with gaming options, a lot more. However every so often we come throughout gives as attention-grabbing as this one, that lead them to an technique to take note: We will be able to take house this BenQ for 498.99 euros on Amazon, 196 euros lower than its authentic value.





Now not dangerous if we take note the options that this observe accommodates. In particular, we’re speaking in regards to the BenQ EX3501R, a greatly gaming type nice for taking part in the ones unmarried participant titles that higher make the most of their 21: 9, like Pink Useless Redemption 2 or Loss of life Stranding.

BenQ EX3501R – Track Curvo Gaming de 35″ (Extremely WQHD 100 Hz HDR, 21:9, 3440 x 1440, Unfastened-Sync, 1800R, HDMI, Show Port, USB-C), Negro, Plata

Along with the aforementioned 21: 9, which translate right into a somewhat elongated display, this BenQ has a 35-inch diagonal and a curved panel. The latter turns into very important in fashions like this, particularly if we’re on the subject of it; the curvature makes us achieve immersion and it is helping us to not flip our necks excessively after we glance left and proper.

However the factor does no longer finish there: the observe accommodates an Extremely WQHD answer (3440 x 1440p), a refresh charge of 100 Hz and a reaction time of four milliseconds. Which additionally makes it a really perfect possibility for aggressive video games. In spite of everything, the generation selected for the panel is VA and the connections it contains are as anticipated: HDMI, DisplayPort and USB ports.