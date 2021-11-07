In case you turn out to be the High Minister, which paintings will you do first, Rahul Gandhi instructed on this video

New Delhi: If he turns into the High Minister of India, what is going to be the very first thing to do, Rahul Gandhi has instructed this. Rahul Gandhi has launched a video nowadays. On this video, Rahul Gandhi is noticed telling that if he turns into the High Minister of India, which determination will he take first. This video is from Kanyakumari. Rahul Gandhi had reached St. Joseph’s Matric Upper Secondary Faculty in Kanyakumari to rejoice Diwali. Rahul celebrated Diwali right here with scholars and lecturers.Additionally Learn – Dost Ka Mazaak: First known as a chum house, then did this type of shaggy dog story, you’ll snort preserving your abdomen. Watch this humorous video

Rahul Gandhi interacted with scholars and lecturers. All the way through this, he additionally had dinner with everybody. All the way through this assembly, Rahul Gandhi used to be requested what would he do first if he become the High Minister of the rustic. In this, Rahul Gandhi stated that if he turns into the PM, then to start with he's going to put into effect ladies's reservation within the nation.

Interplay and dinner with buddies from St. Joseph’s Matric Hr. Sec. Faculty, Mulagumoodu, Kanyakumari (TN). Their discuss with made Diwali much more particular. This confluence of cultures is our nation’s greatest energy and we should keep it. percent.twitter.com/eNNJfvkYEH — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2021

In fact, Rahul Gandhi used to be pronouncing that he favored celebrating Diwali with buddies, kids and lecturers. The assembly of tradition on this approach is the energy of the rustic. We should keep it. In the meantime, when Rahul Gandhi used to be requested the query of changing into the High Minister, Rahul Gandhi straight away spoke about ladies’s reservation. Along side this, Rahul Gandhi additionally stated that he’s going to educate humility to kids as it creates working out.