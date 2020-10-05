In Chhattisgarh government, the minister called the first rape a ‘minor incident’

Raipur: In Chhattisgarh, minister and Congress leader Shivkumar Dahria described the alleged rape of a 14-year-old teenager in Balrampur district of the state as a “minor incident” compared to the Hathras case. After criticizing Dahria and the Congress for this comment by the BJP, the minister said that his remarks were misinterpreted. Also Read – VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi going to Hathras, Priyanka driving car, Noida Police on DND ready

He said, “(Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh) Raman Singh is not aware, the major incident which happened in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, has not happened in Balrampur in Chhattisgarh. ” Also Read – Hathras Live: Preparations to prevent Rahul from knowing Hathras, large number of police forces deployed in DND

The Urban Administration Minister told reporters on Saturday, “The incident here is not an incident like that … and such a big incident has happened. Why is Raman Singh not tweeting in Hathras (UP)?” Why is Raman Singh ji’s tongue closed? They should answer that what happened in Hathras is good. Why are they not tweeting for him? And a small incident happened here in Balrampur, in Chhattisgarh… They are not doing anything other than criticizing the Chhattisgarh government. ” Also Read – Hathras Case: Media got permission to talk to family, sister-in-law made a big charge

He was replying to a question asked about Raman Singh’s tweet on the recent rape incident in Balrampur. However, he later clarified that his remarks were misinterpreted and did not call the Balrampur rape case a minor incident.

The minister said, “My comments on big and small incidents were misrepresented. Actually, I was referring to the events after the Hathras (alleged) gang rape incident. In the Hathras incident, the Uttar Pradesh government did not provide appropriate treatment to the victim. The way Hathras tried to cover the entire episode and the way the victim’s body was cremated at night is inhuman and barbaric. In contrast, in Balrampur (Chhattisgarh), the police immediately arrested the accused and the state government immediately came into action. “

He said in a video released on Saturday night, “Rape and excesses are inhuman and cannot be tolerated. I have never called the rape incident a minor incident. “

At the same time, the opposition BJP criticized the minister’s remarks and said that this shows the distorted mentality of the state Congress. BJP National Vice President Raman Singh tweeted, “Look at the perverted mindset of Chhattisgarh Congress! He seems to have small incidents of cruelty with daughters of Chhattisgarh. Tell Rahul Gandhi, are the incidents of rape in Chhattisgarh even smaller for you? Will you remove such a poor thinking minister today or tomorrow? When will there be justice? “

The BJP demanded an apology from Dahria for the minister’s comments. Earlier, Singh accused the Congress government of trying to suppress the incident of alleged rape of a teenager in Balrampur. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place on September 27 in the state.