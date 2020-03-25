In dark times, Doctor Who fans are proving the power of pop-culture community

“This nation has been sick. This nation wants therapeutic. This nation wants drugs. In reality, I’d go as far as to say that what this nation actually wants proper now… is a Doctor.”

These traces from Doctor Who, spoken by John Simm’s Grasp in a 2007 episode of the BBC sci-fi drama, really feel oddly prescient at the moment as the UK enters a lockdown, simply the newest stage of social distancing brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However in these dark instances, surprisingly, the Doctor is really serving to individuals. Over the previous week, throughout the web Doctor Who fans have been responding to the trials of social distancing, self-isolation or full-blown quarantine with positivity and community spirit, organising on-line occasions and usually lifting spirits.

On a private stage, I’ve discovered it fairly transferring. Day after day, the state of on-line fandom can typically appear poisonous, divisive and needlessly aggressive, particularly in terms of individuals’s totally different Doctor Who opinions, however the swell of love and help for this bizarre, sensible time-travel sequence has been an actual tonic (and crucially, distraction) whereas the world seemingly suggestions into a brand new establishment.

As all of us stare down the barrel of a troublesome few weeks and months, for lots of Doctor Who fans this coming-together can have been a lifeline, a method to nonetheless join and revel in themselves even when they’re bodily aside in troublesome circumstances. And whereas a lot of different fandoms and teams are additionally doing quite a bit to cheer their members up, the delicate on-line power and organisation of Whovians has stood out from the pack.

On Saturday 21st March, Doctor Who Journal’s Emily Prepare dinner coralled fans right into a mass rewatch of 2013 anniversary particular The Day of the Doctor, which ended up trending on Twitter above Ant & Dec’s Saturday Evening Takeaway, coaxed ex-showrunner Steven Moffat again onto Twitter (he’s since left once more) to offer behind-the-scenes commentary and even spurred a brand new introduction scene to be launched on-line.

“I wished to discover a optimistic approach of utilizing the power of Doctor Who to maintain fans interacting,” Prepare dinner advised RadioTimes.com at the time – and already extra “simulcasts” are deliberate in the weeks forward, with Russell T Davies signing as much as livetweet Rose on March 26th in addition to launch new content material associated to the episode.

However screenings aren’t the solely approach Who fans are retaining themselves linked. On March 28th, a Doctor Who conference known as Time Area Visualiser shall be reborn as a day-long on-line occasion, that includes reside and prerecorded interviews with former sequence stars like Mark Gatiss, Nicola Bryant, Katy Manning and Ian Hallard amongst others, in addition to “some specifically commissioned and carried out quick tales,” archive panels and “a pair of surprises” based on organiser Fantom Occasions.

“It is very important keep collectively and socialise as a community – and this platform will enable us to come back collectively and expertise hardly ever seen and new materials, interacting with one another by way of reside hosted segments,” Fantom firm director Dexter O’Neill stated.

Ship your questions in for BONNIE LANGFORD, MARK GATISS and IAN HALLARD by 6pm tonight. Reply to us beneath utilizing the #TSV #TimeSpaceVisualiser hashtags or e mail us [email protected] pic.twitter.com/l2baYv6dCx — Fantom Tweets (@fantomfilms) March 24, 2020

And that is simply scratching the floor. Elsewhere, fans proceed to debate episodes on-line, famed trivia night time The Quiz of Rassilon has continued its common watch-alongs and branched out into reside on-line programming, and usually talking an increasing number of Doctor Who fans are discovering new methods to manage by way of the troublesome days we’re at the moment residing in.

Possibly there’s one thing in the nature of the present – a principled particular person working arduous to avoid wasting the universe – that appeals at the second, possibly it’s simply gentle sufficient to maintain dark moods at bay or possibly it’s simply the outsize affect Doctor Who has on popular culture anyway, however for no matter cause this 57-year-old sci-fi drama appears to be genuinely serving to individuals hold cheerful and linked.

If you realize somebody combating lack of contact or want perking up we’ve began our personal daytime TV present ISOLATION STATION broadcasting on FB Dwell

Mon-Fri 11am-6:30pm Count on:

70s/80s/90s Health Lessons

Youngsters Tales

Comedy

Wonderful music

Sillinesshttps://t.co/8YaIQuIzBu pic.twitter.com/lX6zJFAtoW — Quiz of Rassilon (@QuizOfRassilon) March 21, 2020

For our half, right here at RadioTimes.com we’re actually going to maintain speaking about Doctor Who, teasing what’s to come back for Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor, following all the chat round the fan-led screenings and even getting you concerned in our personal community tasks (talking of which, there’s nonetheless a lot of time to vote on your favorite trendy sequence…) over the coming weeks.

I simply hope that when that is throughout, we will keep in mind what good the Doctor Who fandom can do after we all put our minds to it, and use a bit of of that power for optimistic achieve – even when that does imply we’ve got a little much less time to spend arguing about canon.

