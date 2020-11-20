In Delhi, there will now be 2000 rupees on these violations of Corona, including social distancing. Penalty of

new Delhi: According to a notification issued by the Delhi government on Friday, in the national capital, violation of Kovid-19 segregation rules, not wearing masks and not following social distance, besides consuming and spitting tobacco in public places will now attract a fine of Rs 2,000. Also Read – 60-hour curfew starts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, night curfew will be applicable in these 3 cities of the state from tomorrow also

LG of Delhi revises Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of COVID-19 Regulations 2020 for ‘authorized persons’ violating the quarantine rules, violating rules to enforce social security norms, not wearing face masks and drinking in public places, Authorized to impose a fine of Rs 2000 on consumption of gutkha etc.

Delhi LG amends Delhi Epidemic Disease Management of # COVID19 Regulations 2020, empowering 'authorized persons' to impose Rs 2000 fine for violation of quarantine rules, social distancing norms, not wearing face masks & consumption of pan, gutka etc. in public places. pic.twitter.com/itXOc85wRt

– ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

The amount of the fine has been increased in the national capital as Corona virus cases increase. Earlier this fine was 500 rupees. After the approval of Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, the Health Department issued this notification.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced comprehensive measures to deal with the current epidemic, including a fine of Rs 2,000 for not wearing masks, reserving 80 per cent ICU beds in private hospitals and doubling the number of testing centers in each district. . Let us know that since October 28 in Corona virus cases have increased.