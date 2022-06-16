In Diablo Immortal, if you don’t get legendary loot it’s because Blizzard doesn’t want to and has hidden limits to prevent it

Much is being said about Diablo Immortal and his business system, and it’s no wonder. The once controversial simply for not being Diablo IV has become the center of a debate and a constant barrage of criticism for how he’s handling his micropayments and everything around them.

With details such as the fact that the game’s battle pass can be lost or the very low probability of having the loot we want without going through the box, the title has been in the crosshairs of all those who are against abusive microtransactions practically from day 1. And, even so, it seems that there is more to scratch, leading to surprises that are not good at all.

As confirmed by the financial portal Forbes, it seems that the mobile and PC game has a hidden system for hinder the task of farming rare items without paying real money. While it is true that the premise is that you can achieve the same results by playing and working hard as a paying player, it seems that this is not entirely true, and the game itself has measures to prevent you from getting your items after many consecutive hours of playing.

The source of all the information comes from the YouTuber echohack, who has already played more than 1,200 hours of the Blizzard and NetEase game and wanted to unravel the hidden systems that they are conditioning the experience game for anyone who wants to farm a lot without going through the box. The measures that he has found so far are:

after getting 6 legendary items in one day, the chance of there being more goes down drastically.

in one day, the chance of there being more goes down drastically. After getting a group bonus of six normal gems in one day, the chance to get more also goes down a lot.

side quests they stop giving you rewards after finishing 5 in the same day.

after finishing 5 in the same day. the purple bosses they stop giving you rewards after killing 5 in one day.

they stop giving you rewards after killing 5 in one day. The random events of the maps they stop giving rewards after the 5th that day.

they stop giving rewards after the 5th that day. You can only enter 5 treasure rooms by Zoltan Kule daily.

by Zoltan Kule daily. the hidden lairs stop giving you gems as rewards for completing some of its sections.

Many people are frowning at the way Diablo Immortal is handling its monetization, and are concerned that some of its elements may permeate the next installment in the series, Diablo IV. Is Blizzard on time? rectify course of your free game or are we looking at one of those ships that have already set sail and it’s too late to redirect them?