In Elden Ring you can be Sonic and defeat other players rolling with this build

A Reddit user has shared a video competing in the multiplayer characterized by SEGA’s hedgehog.

Like any work by Hidetaka Miyazaki, Elden Ring is characterized by being a dark game that places the player in constant threats on his journey. But what FromSoftware take that path and thus manage to publish one of the most successful games of recent years does not prevent the community from ending up modifying its experience at will, leaving us things that are less curious.

The latest comes from Reddit, where the user itsmarcoyolo has shared a hilarious video in which we see him characterized by Sonic in Elden Ring, or at least a long-haired blue Sinlight in underwear trying to resemble SEGA’s hedgehog. The thing does not end here, since the user gets completely into the role and just are your enemies rollingas the character would do.

He has managed to defeat several invaders by rollingIn the video that we leave you on these lines you can see the strategy that follows while the song ‘Live And Learn’ from Sonic Adventure 2 plays in the background. And it is not only measured in duel with the opponents of the game, but also defeat other players thanks to the invasion mechanic of the From games. He does this by using a spinning attack where he rolls forward, as we see in some animals in the game and in the moves that certain AI-controlled enemies adopt. In his hands he carries equipped the Cestus, a leather glove and iron rivets for punching that can be purchased from a vendor. There have also been, of course, the jokes related to the rings, but this Sonic does not drop them when he takes damage.

It is not the first time that we see curious strategies related to the invasions of the Elden Ring, and even the ability is being enhanced to unsuspected limits, as we have seen in the first No Hit of the game, achieved by a Spaniard who, in addition to completing the adventure without taking a hit, does so in less than three hours.

