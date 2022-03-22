In England they ask to change the rules of football to end a Simeone strategy

Diego Simeone again eliminated an English team from the Champions League (Reuters)

The victory of Atletico Madrid by 1 to 0 before Manchester United that decreed the passage to the quarterfinals of the Champions League of the Spanish team continues to give what to talk about in Englandwhere a debate has been opened about the style of play of the set of Diego Simeonwhich two seasons ago had eliminated the Liverpool of the same competition.

While some analysts highlight the performance of the painting mattress on Old Trafford, others have harshly criticized the Argentine coach for his style of play and the way in which he achieved victory. One of them was Robbie Fowler, former soccer player Liverpool and Manchester Cityamong other teams, who wrote a harsh column on the British site Mirror.

“I laughed this week when I heard Gary Neville shout that his former club should appoint Diego Simeone as their next manager. Honestly, come on. I’m not saying he’s against football, but he is some of the antics his team does, some of the horrible things they do and the tactics they pursue. It is not for Manchester United. The fans would denounce him in a matter of weeks, and even if he really won things with it, they wouldn’t put up with it for long,” said the 46-year-old former player who participated in the 2002 Korea-Japan World Cup with England.

In turn, the gate Daily Mail published a harsh editorial of the journalist Ian Ladymanwho was upset because the Atlético de Madrid footballers, when the duel was already 1-0, simulated pain after a few innings so that the clock ran in their favor: “As a result, the ball was in play for only 11 minutes and 19 seconds in the last half hour of the match as Diego Simeone’s side defended what turned out to be a winning lead. That is a staggering statistic, one that should open everyone’s eyes to a problem that has become endemic to our sport, to varying degrees, at all levels. On a night like that, everyone is fooled. Fans inside the stadium, viewers and this time the losing team, United”.

Atlético de Madrid won 1-0 at Old Trafford and advanced to the quarterfinals after 1-1 in the first leg held at the Wanda Metropolitano (Reuters)

For this, the analyst charged directly against the referee, the Slovenian Slavko Vincic, for not having understood that the players of the Spanish cast were simulating: “He was weak and credulous and walked in all the traps that the Spanish team set for him,” and added : “Every time an Atlético player fell to the ground, he would come running like a worried aunt”.

Ladyman, who remarked that in the last half hour of the game the ball was in play for just 11 minutes, He then asked to change the rules of football and copy the rules of rugby, in which when a player is injured, the clock stops. That way there would be no room for simulation. In turn, that would avoid the responsibility of the referee to calculate the time that has been lost to add it later. “Let’s solve the problem. Put the timing in the hands of an independent timekeeper. In stadiums where it can be accommodated, link the clock to the scoreboard. When the game stops due to injuries, substitutions, VAR checks and goal celebrations, the clock stops. It is easy. Rugby does it and it works. Come on football, it’s time to draw attention to the tricks.”

The truth is that, with his style, Diego Simeon led to Atletico Madrid to the quarterfinals of the Champions League and left Manchester United on the way. His detractors in England will now have their revenge, because in this new instance, he will be the City from Guardiola who will collide with him mattress.

KEEP READING:

Barcelona achieved a historic win against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu

Lack of leadership and two sides in the locker room: PSG’s internal problems revealed

Shevchenko’s crude account of Russia’s attack on Ukraine: “Innocent children are dying”