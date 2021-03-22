In Europe they place Zinedine Zidane as the main candidate to lead France in the Qatar World Cup

Zinedine Zidane’s main objective is to win the Champions League again with Real Madrid. Photo: REUTERS / Sergio Perez

The European qualifiers for him have not yet started. Qatar World Cup and in the Old continent there is talk of a possible change in France That could cause an international uproar.

Is that the coach of the Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane, is one of the top candidates to lead the national team gala, current champion, in the next World Cup to be held in 2022.

While the near future of Zizou appears full of rumors, DT indicated that he will fulfill his contract with him Merengue which ends in June of next year.

In this way the strategist of the White House removed the versions that circulated in his country related to the fact that he could take over Blue after the Eurocup to be played this year. Nevertheless, Nobody rules out in France that he can lead the blue team in Qatar 2022, since in the Spanish newspaper Sports world he insisted with the information that emerged from the French medium Telefoot.

In that sense, Didier Deschamps, who currently holds the position and gave France its second world star, referred to the issue installed in Europe and he opined: “Zidane has the necessary legitimacy that Real Madrid gave him, so it is likely that at some point he could reach the national team”.

Zizou managed to locate the Merengue as the only team from Spain that will play the Champions League quarter-finals this year, and has a record full of titles.

For his part, the president of the French Football Federation (FFF), Christmas Le Graet, assured that Zidane is the main option to drive when Didier Deschamps I left the position as manager of Blue.

“If Deschamps leaves office and I am still here as president of the FFF, the first person I would see to replace him would be Zidane” He said The Grat to the radio station of French RTL. “I have a very good relationship with Zidane, at least personally”Added the executive who stands out as president since 2011 and with whom France was for the second time world champion in Russia 2018.

However, the key “is in Deschamps” since the coach has taken France to the top and you will have the right to decide your future. His contract was extended in 2019 until 2022, after the Qatar World Cup was over.

