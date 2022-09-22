In Europe we will pay more for the RTX 4090 and 4080, but how much?

Between the tariffs and the strength of the dollar against the euro, we are going to end up paying a premium of 22%.

With the very recent presentation of the RTX 4090 y RTX 4080 On the table, we already have the news in terms of ray tracing and DLSS 3.0, the performance increase that Nvidia promises and, of course, the prices; but although during the conference the figures in dollars were discussed, seeing how many euros that will translate into, as expected in Europe we will pay a considerable premium.

Always always, we always pay “more” with respect to the advertised price in dollars. We did it when the euro was stronger because the taxes and tariffs you have to pay them, so now that the dollar is the currency that dominates the duo, the extra price is painful. One of the editors of hardwareluxx.de has shared a comparison through networks, and the thing goes up to the 22% additional:

In dollars we would be talking about an additional disbursement of between 300 y 350 with respect to what will be paid in the US (although the data is from Germany, in Spain the prices are equal). Keep in mind that based on community VAT for hardware components is 20%… If we add to this the disparity between currencies and the price of electricity, together with the tremendous consumption of the new RTX 4000this may not be the best news for consumers.

Unfortunately, right now anyone considering upgrading or replacing their graphics card is in a complicated position, because although the cryptocurrencies have done nothing but fall and fall, without the very Merge of Ethereum being able to stop it; Now we have, on the one hand, unsold inventoryand on the other lots of second-hand graphics that are not reliable due to the wear and tear to which they have been subjected.

