In Final Fantasy 14 you can build your own farm and these are all the details of this new update

The Square Enix title will receive the 6.2 update that will include a farm simulator in Island Sanctuary

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, a title developed by Square Enix, has announced that at the end of August the game will be updated to version 6.2 which will include a game mode in which you can build a farm at Island Sanctuary. Also, the new 6.2 update, called Buried Memorywill include new missions. Naoki Yoshidaproduct and director of Final Fantasy, reported all these news in a direct on Twitch.

In Island Sanctuary, the user will have the possibility to customize and work on the farm to his liking with tasks such as collecting resources, earning money, taking care of the creatures, building buildings, etc. It’s about a content dedicated to solo play and relaxation, as collected by Eurogamer. In addition to adding this new game mode, more news is on the way.

They will not only introduce an agricultural simulator, but also will include an expansion of the Duty Support system for users to progress through the Heavensward story arc. Also, a set of missions will be present next month on Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures and there will be Manderville weapon upgrade missions.

Also, patch 6.18 will be released on July 5, which will bring a Data Center Travel feature, a novelty that will allow the player to team up with other users in other data centers on a regional basis. Because of these constant updates, Final Fantasy 14 has been a success for Square Enix it has become the most profitable game in the franchise.

