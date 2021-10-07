In finding the 3 new Warzone bunkers for Season 6

In the event you did not know, the Season 6 to be had now in Warzone, bringing with it new attractions, a made over gulag, and 5 new guns — amongst different new options. Verdansk is irretrievably converting, and with the exception of seeing its territory totally disenchanted through the detonation of quite a lot of explosives within the stadium house.

But even so, with the most recent replace you are going to see the go back from bunkers to Warzone. Nowadays we’ve determined to inform you about this just right dependancy that we misplaced observe of for some time. Those are constructions from the 2nd Global Struggle that cover secrets and techniques and, above all, serve as as caches stuffed with sources, ammunition and guns that can assist you dominate the sport.

The place are the bunkers situated?





The big breach that has opened within the middle of the town of Verdansk has made the bunkers of WWII are uncovered. Technically, they don’t seem to be totally uncovered, as a result of they’re in underground layout and the entrances are coated through massive purple packing containers (like the only at the proper).

Beneath you’ll simply to find the 3 places to get right of entry to the above. For the affection of what you wish to have probably the most, do not pass loopy, that are very horny puts that may generate a false sense of safety.





You’ve gotten them right here:

North of the silos within the airplane graveyard, the Boneyard

Additionally to the north, however from the realm of airport repairs

In the midst of the Array, subsequent to block 15

Aside from getting a bonus throughout your recreation, don’t lose observe of the bunkers, since the builders have already expected that they are able to be discovered extra forward Easter eggs. Keep in mind that we’re drawing near dangerously to Halloween, so believe the type of issues you’ll to find …