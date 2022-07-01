In France they assure that Mauricio Pochettino agreed to his separation from PSG: the millionaire compensation he would receive

Pochettino signed the papers that separate them from PSG on Thursday (Photo: Reuters)

For the beginning of the new era of Paris Saint Germain be a reality, the French team needed to close the exit of Mauricio Pochettino as a coach. The big problem that the termination of the contract had was the fortune that they had to pay the Argentine to stop his activities in the corridors of the Princes Park. After approximately fifteen days of intense negotiations, the leadership and the technical director would have reached an agreement for a millionaire figure.

The last steps were taken during the day on Thursday and meant the conclusion of the meetings to break the contract that linked the santafesino until June 2023. The discussions dragged on because the Parisian leaders were betting on lowering the compensation that in the fine print reached 15 million euros, while Pochettino saw no reason to do so when he intended to continue his process and he was notified that he was out of office on June 10.

According to the French media The Teamreached a commitment to pay about 10 million euros for the counselor and his coaching staff, which required the payment of the salaries corresponding to the 2022-2023 season to terminate. This transaction opens the door to the formalization of the arrival on the Parisian bench of Christophe Galtierwho agreed to leave Nice recently and in France they claimed that he was already performing functions from the shadows.

The ground is prepared for Galtier’s arrival to the PSG bench to become official (Photo: Reuters)

The information that is handled in the corridors of Ligue 1 is that the coach reached an agreement with the Parisian club last week for a two-year contract, while PSG and Nice agreed also an indemnity of several million euros. This Thursday morning she was already present at the Camp des Loges, where she was able to visit the facilities and meet the employees of the property.

In the meantime, the first reinforcement that arrives in exchange for 40 million euros was confirmed. After the determination to activate the purchase option of the side Nuno Mendes, the new face of the capital as a whole is el mediocampista Vítor Ferreira, popularly known as Vitinha. The Portuguese has already undergone a medical check-up and will be officially presented in the next few hours.

There are still a few days of vacation left for the footballers, since the pre-season of the PSG will start next July 4th with an international tour of Japan. He will stay on the Asian continent until Monday 25, the day on which he will play the last of the three scheduled matches, against Play Osaka in the Panasonic Stadium Suita. Previously he will face Kawasaki Frontale in the National Stadium of Tokyo (Wednesday 20) and Urawa Red Diamonds in the Saitama Stadium (Saturday 23). August 6th The kick-off of a new edition of Ligue 1 is scheduled.

