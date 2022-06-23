In France they assure that PSG agreed to the arrival of a new coach: the uncomfortable situation of Mauricio Pochettino

These are decisive hours in the Paris Saint Germain. Is that the owner of the club, the sheikh Nasser al-Khelaifiassured that he is in talks with the A series to hire the coach Christophe Galtier as a substitute for Mauricio Pochettino.

According to the sports newspaper L’Equipe, Galtier is preparing to take over at PSG, but must wait for the official announcement until the Parisian entity communicates the departure of the Argentine strategist. “TWe have a list of coaches, we are in talks with Nice, this is not a secret”, said the Qatari manager in statements given to The Parisian.

The current manager of the club, who was appointed 18 months ago, came under pressure from not being able to help the PSG to make their way into the Champions League last season, after being eliminated in the round of 16 against Real Madrid. In this sense, The Team highlighted that PSG will pay about 10 million euros to Nice as compensation for the departure of Galtierwho still had a contract for two more years with the Côte d’Azur club. In the same vein, France Info indicated that it was this Monday when a commitment was obtained between the parties so that the 55-year-old DT become the new head of the capital campus.

At the same time, in the Princes Park must solve the case Pochettino and his working groupJesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino, Toni Jimenez and Sebastiano Pochettino), which for its part He had a contract until June 2023. the local press pointed out that the institution will have to pay him a sum that will approach 15 million euros and that he will not be able to announce the arrival of Galtier until the last details of their breakup are agreed, something that is expected to be made public this Thursday.

Galtier joined the A series before last season after taking his former club, the Lillea his first Ligue 1 title. Also, Al-Khelaifi he also dismissed the constant speculation linking him to Zinedine Zidaneby dismissing information related to the fact that the club had been in talks with the winner of the 1998 World Cup to become your new coach. “Many clubs are interested in hiring him, including national teams, but no, we have never been in talks with him”, he concluded.

The Paris Saint Germain The defense of the title will begin against Clermont as a visitor, in the debut of the Ligue 1 during the weekend of Friday 5 to Sunday 7 August. The first classic of PSG they will have it in fourth date against Monaco as a local, and the next one will be in the eighth day compared to Olympique Lyon, from visiting.

The Ligue 1 of France will start the first weekend of August and will be stopped on November 13once the 15th date. After the World Cup, the championship It will resume on December 26 and, as an exception, due to lack of time, it will be played on January 1.

The Parisian team will have the objective of repeating the title obtained last season but the priority will go through the Champions Leaguefor which they renewed the contract with millionaire figures to Kylian Mbappe.

