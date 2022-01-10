In France they assure that Zinedine Zidane will be the new PSG coach from June

After his departure from Real Madrid, Zidane decided to take a sabbatical (Efe)

Since the arrival of Lionel Messi al PSG, the Parisian team is in the sights of all the sports media in the world. That is why every piece of information resonates strongly around the planet, such as the latest statement made by a journalist from the French private television network. RMC Sports.

Journalist Daniel Riolo, who was one of the first to confirm the arrival of the Argentine star in Paris, he said in the program After Foot that Zinedine Zidane He will become the next coach of the Parisian team no matter what happens to Mauricio Pochettino.

Apparently the talks have already started for a while, despite the fact that the former merengue coach was in the middle of the sabbatical you decided to take after leaving the Real Madrid last June, in what was his second stage in the White House.

In principle, Mauricio Pochettino will continue until the end of June (Reuters)

To the statements about his hypothetical arrival would also be added the situation in which the Argentine coach finds himself, since from France they also reported that had intentions to go out recently When Manchester United were looking for a replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, however, the PSG leadership under Nasser Al Khelaifi denied it.

Although the Marseille-born Zidane would have great appreciation for Olympique, the sporting challenge could play a greater role in deciding what to do with his career. In addition to the whole of Paris, also there would be the possibility of directing the French team if Didier Deschamps decided to put an end to his long career at the bank Blue.

In the event that he finally signs for the next campaign with PSG, the decision he could make would not be an obstacle. Kylian Mbappé, who is very close to finishing his stay in the French capital (his contract expires precisely in June and at the moment there is no indication that he wants to renew it). Even from France they pointed out that the signing of Zizou it could be the key to convincing the young forward to continue.

The future of Mbappé would not condition the possible arrival of Zidane to the PSG bench (Reuters)

“We know that Zizou It is from Marseille, we know the rivalry between Marseille and Paris. After, it is necessary to see if it gives priority to the professional part. Only time will tell. Zidane at PSG? To be honest, I haven’t talked to him about it, “he explained recently. David Bettoni, assistant coach at Real Madrid, in an interview with BeIN Sports.

“We know that there have been rumors in the newspapers. But the truth is that Zizou You have decided to take a year off. (…) He told me about his decision to take a complete break. As always, I support your decisions. He is the coach, he is the one who assumes responsibility, he is the one who has to live all these moments with the press, the media, the players … He told me a few months before the end of last season, “he said.

