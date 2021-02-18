In full recovery: the first photo of Fernando Alonso after being hit by a car

Fernando Alonso prepares for a new Formula 1 season (Europa Press)

This Monday Fernando Alonso, operated on for a fracture of the upper jaw after a bicycle accident in Swiss, left the hospital after serving 48 hours of observation. The double champion of the Formula 1 Now he continues his convalescence at his home and this Wednesday he published an image to bring peace of mind to the fans.

“Vitamin D . Some elastic and rides to keep the shape. Happy with everything and grateful for your messages, “wrote the Spanish pilot in the tweet in which he is seen working on his recovery with a band and listening to music.

From the team Alpine They had specified in a statement that the runner “will respect a short period of complete rest, before progressively resuming training to prepare for the start of the season”, with rehearsals from March 12 to 14 in Bahrain and a first grand prize on March 28. March, also in Bahrain, as closest appointments.

The photo of Fernando Alonso after the accident

The accident took place on Thursday near Lugano, in southern Switzerland, where the athlete resides, while doing one of his usual practices on board his bicycle. As it transpired on the site Soymotor, a driver would have turned left on a two-way street to enter a supermarket. The maneuver is not allowed and the Spaniard, who was coming from the opposite side, encountered the vehicle and ended up hitting the right side of the car. That is why he had to be operated on his upper jaw.

AlonsoChampion in 2005 and 2006 with Renault, he must make his return to F1 this year with Alpine, after two years without participating in the queen of motorsport competition. During this period, he participated in the World Endurance Championship (winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2018 and 2019 and the world title in 2018-2019), in the Indianapolis 500 or in the Dakar.

The 39-year-old will be one of two F1 veterans this season, alongside 41-year-old Finn Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo). The Spaniard achieved 32 grand prix victories (the last in 2013), for a total of 97 podiums (last in 2014).

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

McLaren anticipated everyone in Formula 1 and was the first team to present their car for 2021: the particular detail in the design

With information from AFP