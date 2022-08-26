In Goat Simulator 3 the goats become crazier than ever and this new gameplay trailer reaffirms it

Pilgor and his friends will unleash the madness on the island of San Angora with up to 7 additional multiplayer mini-games.

The Opening Live Night left us many announcements last night, but we must recognize that this one has taken the cake for being the craziest of all. Goat Simulator 3’s goats release a new trailer that reaffirms being one of the most ‘goats’ games of all 2022, never better said.

Goat Simulator 3 will feature 7 multiplayer mini-games Add all this to what you can cause chaos with up to three other friends. The truth is that in this gameplay trailer you can see absolute madness, from driving tractors to destroying aqueducts, to give a few examples. It also seems that Pilgor will be able to become Other animals like an adorable little pig to an imposing rhinoceros.

The extensive customization It has also been noted in Goat Simulator 3, which will also add seven multiplayer minigames so that players don’t get bored by the map.

King of the Hil l: The player must hold on castle to get crowns. Whoever gets the most wins.



l: The player must to get crowns. Whoever gets the most wins. The Floor is Lava : avoid lava using your best parkour qualities. Whoever lasts the longest will be the winner.



: using your best parkour qualities. Whoever lasts the longest will be the winner. Car Derby : Drive and hit them from behind to the other vehicles so that their rear bombs explode.



: Drive and to the other vehicles so that their rear bombs explode. Prop Hunt : Look for the other players disguised as objects or hide from the hunters .



: Look for the other players disguised as objects or . Headsplat : Paint the world based on headers . The more you do, the more points you get.



: . The more you do, the more points you get. main ball : football and goats but using only the head as a shot.



: but using only the head as a shot. Prop Golf: Be the first to wear the accessory to the flag and you will get the win.



Goat Simulator will be out on November 17, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Epic Games Store. It was presented at the Summer Game Fest in the most surreal way possible, laughing at dead island 2. After that, it confirmed its crazy special editions and now it has the challenge of being the most chaotic game of 2022.

