In Gucci’s New Ad Campaign, Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Are The Faces:

Bad Bunny as well as Kendall Jenner are getting hotter and hotter, from watching NBA games from courtside to being the faces of a new Gucci promotion.

On Saturday, a high-end fashion house posted pictures of a 27-year-old model sitting on a Gucci suitcase-filled luggage cart while a 29-year-old reggaeton star cuddled her from behind. In a film from the campaign, Jenner and Bad Bunny can be seen walking through an airport alongside Gucci Savoy bags.

Gucci’s latest campaign is called “Gucci Valigeria,” and it stars Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, according to a press release from the luxury fashion brand. New sneak photos show the two getting ready to board a plane at an airport while wearing Gucci clothes.

Jenner Wore A White Button-Down Shirt Under A Short Black Jacket. Her Black Pants Were Pulled Up By A Gucci Belt:

Photographer Anthony Seklaoui took the photos for the campaign, which “explores the intimacy of traveling together.” One of the photos shows the “Titi Me Preguntó” singer, 29, putting his arms approximately The Kardashians star, 27, as well as pulling her up as she sits on a stack of Gucci bags. The two look like they have big smiles on their faces as they hold smaller purses from the same expensive brand.

Jenner wore a white button-down shirt under a short black jacket. Her black pants were pulled up by a Gucci belt. She walked quickly in her white Gucci shoes. Bad Bunny, on the other hand, was dressed in all black, with a Gucci jacket over a plain T-shirt as well as black pants.

The model wore a Gucci miniskirt with a logo, a white T-shirt, and a longline coat from the Gucci Valigeria trip collection. Bad Bunny looked casual in a white Gucci sweater, baggy pants, and a Gucci cap.

She Has A Gucci Handbag Upon The Seat Next To Her And A Gucci Carry-On Bag With The Classic Gucci Monogram:

In another shot, Jenner is sitting within an airport chair while scrolling through her phone. She is wearing Gucci from head to toe. She carries a Gucci handbag upon the seat next to her, a Gucci carry-on bag with the classic Gucci logo, and a bright green Gucci purse on top.

In a statement, the company said, “The House’s current campaign embraces the spirit of ‘Gucci Ancora’ as a celebration of the love that is at the heart of Gucci’s community.” The ad was shot in an airport, which is where people meet to start their trips.

Through the creative eye of Anthony Seklaoui, it looks at how close people can get when they travel together. Gucci said, “Stills capture the fleeting spirit of Kendall Jenner as well as Bad Bunny’s airport stroll, redefining the Jet Set glamour of the 1990s.”

The Puerto Rican Rapper As Well As The Star Of “The Kardashians” Were Sitting In The Front Row Of The Gucci Show:

The promotion by Bad Bunny and Jenner comes just a week after the two fashionistas made a statement through sitting together at Gucci’s fashion show at Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 22.

The Puerto Rican rapper and the star of “The Kardashians” were in the front row of the show for Gucci creative head Sabato De Sarno’s first collection for the fashion house.

They were both wearing neutral colors. Bad Bunny was also seen going down an airport elevator with a classic Gucci monogram bag with bright blue details while having a backwards Gucci monogram cap.

He was looking back at the camera with a second full bright blue Gucci duffle bag slung over his shoulder. Jenner as well as Bad Bunny’s trip to another country is one of a number of trips they have taken in the past few weeks, involving a night dancing around New York City on the weekend.

He Said, I’m Not Really Interested In Clearing Anything Up Because I Have No Obligation To Do So:

In an interview for Vanity Fair’s cover story, Bad Bunny talked about his connection with “The Kardashians” star, but only in a vague way.

“They don’t understand how you feel, they do not known how you live, they never know anything, as well as I truly do not want them to know,” he stated about the public. “I don’t really want to clear anything up because I haven’t promised to clear anything up for anyone.”

Some people think that the song “Where She Goes,” which is a mix of reggaeton, hip-hop, as well as EDM, is about Jenner. It came out in May. Even though it is mostly sung within Spanish, fans have wondered if the fact that the title is in English means that his new music might not be sung in Spanish as much.

Along With “Embossed Gg,” Gucci Also Has “New Designs” With “Fluorescent Leather Details”:

Gucci said that the campaign will also include “novel designs” with “fluorescent leather details” and “embossed GG” rubbery leather styles. They also said that the new collection may not solely pay tribute to the brand’s past, but will also usher in a “new era of adventure as well as luxury travel.”

Since they were first seen together upon a double date with Jenner’s longtime friends Justin and Hailey Bieber within February 2023, Bad Bunny as well as Jenner have been a hot pair. Since then, the model has frequently been seen at Coachella cheering on the Puerto Rican rapper when he was the main act.

The couple was also caught on camera on a few other occasions, like when they watched game 6 of the Western Conference playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers as well as the Golden State Warriors from courtside and when they went on a romantic trip to Idaho.