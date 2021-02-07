In Gyo Jin, So Yi Hyun, And “Grasp In The Home” Cast Share Their Thoughts About Marriage

On the February 7 episode of SBS’s “Grasp within the Home,” In Gyo Jin and So Yi Hyun appeared because the “masters.”

In Gyo Jin and So Yi Hyun received married in 2014 and have two daughters. Previous to their marriage, the 2 actors starred collectively within the dramas “Aeja’s Older Sister, Minja” in 2008 and “Completely happy Ending” in 2012.

Yang Se Hyung requested in the event that they knew the opposite could be “the one,” and In Gyo Jin stated, “It was inconceivable for me to assume ‘that is the one I’m going to marry’ after we first met, as a result of when she was first launched to me as a fellow actor at my company, she was nonetheless in highschool.” (In Gyo Jin is 4 years older than So Yi Hyun.)

So Yi Hyun stated, “We’ve identified one another for 20 years. We had been shut buddies to the purpose the place we would discuss our relationship lives. However when he was relationship somebody, I’d really feel one thing in my intestine, one thing subtly like jealousy. However we didn’t have a way of ‘that is the one’ after we first met.”

After realizing one another for a decade, In Gyo Jin stated, “Our hearts had been open to one another. We met as lovers in a drama and there have been a number of kiss scenes. On the ultimate kiss scene, I believed I’d present some signal of affection for her.”

So Yi Hyun stated, “We didn’t actually date. We sat down and talked about marriage and we began relationship with the concept of marriage in thoughts.” In Gyo Jin stated shyly, “The day we began relationship, she stated that we must always get married.” So Yi Hyun reminisced, “We ordered some meat and soju and I requested, ‘Do you need to marry me?’” In Gyo Jin added, “We’d identified one another for therefore lengthy that we didn’t really feel like we wanted to check out our relationship, that if we dated it will be for marriage. So we contacted one another’s dad and mom straight away.”

On the “Grasp within the Home” forged, Lee Seung Gi, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, and Yang Se Hyung are single, whereas Shin Sung Rok and Kim Dong Hyun are each married. Shin Sung Rok stated, “Personally, I like to recommend marriage. I’ve heard from lots of people round me that I did effectively to get married. I additionally assume that my profession improved after my marriage.” Lee Seung Gi requested if “My Love From the Star” had been after his marriage, however Shin Sung Rok stated, “That was earlier than. After my marriage, I did ‘The Final Empress‘ and ‘Vagabond.’”

Cha Eun Woo quipped, “However it was ‘My Love From the Star’ that had probably the most success.”

Kim Dong Hyun additionally beneficial marriage, and Shin Sung Rok requested how his combined martial arts profession had gone after he was married. Kim Dong Hyun stated confidently, “I haven’t misplaced a single match. As a result of I’ve by no means competed.”

In Gyo Jin and So Yi Hyun additionally spoke actually concerning the challenges of marriage, revealing that whereas that they had by no means fought earlier than agreeing to get married, they fought a number of instances within the lead-up to the marriage into their newlywed days. In Gyo Jin stated, “I used to be like, ‘Is that this actually marriage?’ However once I considered it, it wasn’t something severe. Two individuals who had lived totally different lives alone now needed to stay their complete lives as a pair. It’s pure for there to be some conflicts and friction.”

So Yi Hyun stated, “It’s actually essential to marry somebody who you possibly can talk with. Greater than anything, you have got to have the ability to talk and perceive one another. Somebody with whom you possibly can share your innermost ideas. Should you meet somebody who doesn’t get embarrassed whereas sharing deep ideas, then you definately shouldn’t let that particular person go.”

She added, “It wasn’t simple at first. It was the primary time that I’d had somebody in my life with whom I might do this. However not lengthy after I’d opened up about my most embarrassing and tough ideas, I out of the blue felt a lot extra comfy.” In Gyo Jin stated, “If there’s one thing actually tough or tiring that’s stressing me out, my spouse is aware of straight away. She doesn’t say something however approaches me and means that we have now some beer collectively. I discover that so cute. I’m grateful that she takes the time to think about me.”

Cha Eun Woo stated, “I really feel actually envious whereas listening to this. I didn’t imagine in ‘a match made in heaven’, however I believe you actually are a match made in heaven.” He added, “I actually need to get married. It’s not simple to fulfill a companion with whom you possibly can share your weaknesses. I’m actually envious of the concept that a partner and a household can provide you that.” He then startled the opposite forged members by beginning to cry.

Yang Se Hyung tried to consolation him and joked, “Did you get divorced?” Cha Eun Woo defined, “I believe it’s actually tough to fulfill somebody whom you possibly can say is all the time in your aspect. It’s not about love or marriage and extra about the truth that I’ve by no means been in a position to converse to somebody about my innermost ideas and have them perceive. I need to do it, however I don’t assume I’m in a position to.” Lee Seung Gi then stated comfortingly, “We’re in your aspect.”

Later within the episode, the forged had been requested to put in writing their future wedding ceremony invites. Cha Eun Woo wrote, “On a day when the entire world appeared lovely and heat, we met the particular person whom we might belief to be on our aspect, who can embrace our weaknesses. Hand in hand, we are going to stroll into the long run. We are actually turning into a married couple.”

Watch “Grasp within the Home” under!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)