In his 900th official match, the four goal chances that Messi could not score in Barcelona’s defeat against Sevilla

The four chances that Messi had against Seville

In its official match N ° 900, Lionel Messi could not bankrupt Sevilla, one of his favorite victims. his Barcelona lost 2-0 to those led by Julen Lopetegui in the first leg for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey and he was forced to come back on the return crossing, scheduled for March 3, with the mission of reaching the final of the contest. In the middle, on February 27, they will play again, but for the Spanish League.

In Andalusia, Seville was superior, especially in the first half, but the Blaugranas had their opportunities to become, especially at the feet of the 33-year-old Pulga, the most dangerous player in the team led by Ronald Koeman. The front He knew how to score 37 goals in his career for the white and red, but this time he ran into the Moroccan goalkeeper Bono, with an enormous performance.

Already at 10 minutes, with the match 0-0, Messi had the possibility to open the score: he received a balloon pass from Antoine Griezmann behind the defense and hit him with air: the goalkeeper covered the definition of the goal with his feet. Argentine attacker.

The second chance was given with Seville in advantage, thanks to the conquest of Jules Koundé. They were 9 minutes from the complement when he combined with De Jong, received on the edge of the area and took a shot with effect, which Bono took with one hand, near the right post.

At 22 ′ of the second half he tried again: his attempt passed near the fence defended by the goalkeeper, who again brought out his reflections already in the epilogue. At 90, Leo executed a low free kick, to the goalkeeper’s post, who reacted expertly and left Barcelona and its captain at zero. Bonus track: the 2-0 made it Ivan Rakitic, ex culé and one of the pieces of the establishment that eliminated the directive and Ronald Koeman at the beginning of the season.

Animated chat at the Sánchez Pizjuan stadium between Messi, Rakitic, and the Argentines Alejandro Gómez, Lucas Ocampos and Huevo Acuña (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

During the match, in addition, Messi had a dispute with Joan Jordán, adversary midfielder. After receiving a foul, he tried to speed up the free kick in the opposite field and the brand midfielder tried to hide the ball. La Pulga tried to remove it and there was a rub. Jordan even simulated a blow that did not exist, but the referee did not buy the simulation.

Both Messi and him Barça They will have their revenge on Saturday, for the League, against Alavés. There they will seek to shorten the distance with the leader Atlético Madrid, on the threshold of the first leg for the second round of the Champions League against PSG scheduled for Tuesday.

