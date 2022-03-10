In his most difficult moment in the NBA, Campazzo had minutes again and was important in Denver’s victory

* The best of Campazzo’s performance against Sacramento

Facundo Campazzo saw action again in a new NBA night in the game that faced Sacramento Kings in front of the Denver Nuggets. The Argentine base has been adding minutes thanks to the injury he suffered Bones Hyland, one of the great promises of the franchise. In this case he took advantage of the opportunity granted Michael Malone: his team prevailed 106-100 and stringed together their fourth consecutive victory that settled them in the sixth position of the Western Conference.

With 18 minutes inside the field, the Cordovan managed to harvest a total of two points (1-5 from the field), four rebounds, six assists, one steal and one turnover. The tendency that Facundo showed in Sacramento is the same that made him gradually lose his prominence as the sixth man on the squad. The good performance of him in the offensive set-up, the great defensive intensity but with low percentages when scoring mainly from the line of three (0-3).

Campazzo managed to show his share of talent at the beginning of the last quarter where, based on his passes, the Nuggets managed to get eight points away. First a good mark on Harrison Barnes that when trying to pass the ball in an awkward way, he lost possession and fell into the hands of the point guard who enabled DeMarcus Cousins who sank the triple. On the next offensive, the Argentine penetrated with intentions of a layup but found Bryn Forbes alone in one of the corners so that it also adds up to three.

The Argentine took advantage of his 18 minutes on the court (Photo: AFP)

Also, again a good defense on Davion Mitchell generated a counterattack for those from Denver that Facundo took in his hands to have the brand’s attention, get below the hoop and assist JaMychal Green who flipped the ball without any resistance. The streak led by the former Real Madrid player It was the moment the Nuggets finally got away on the scoreboard. which closed with a tight 106-100 against the Sacramento Kings.

Once again the one who had a stellar night and is still in the MVP fight was Nikola Jokic. The Serbian closed his numbers with 38 points (15-24 from the field), 18 rebounds, 7 assists, a steal and two blocks. The engine that the franchise that is sixth in the West has continues to be the main reason why they are in the Playoff zone and is in the race to defend the award that they won last year along with Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers and with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On the Argentine side, he returned to add a good number of minutes in a negative streak for him in the NBA. In the last nine presentations, he had no activity in four, he had minutes trash in two others and averaged a lot of time on the court in three other duels (24 minutes, 19 minutes and 18 minutes in the latter).

The Nuggets will appear again but as locals at midnight in Argentina to receive the Golden State Warriors (3rd in the West, with a 44-22) in search of climbing to fifth position, displacing the Dallas Mavericks: they can arrive again to watch a duel between Campazzo and Stephen Curry. On Saturday they will face the Toronto Raptors and then host the Sixers, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

