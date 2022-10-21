In his novel “Rencor”, the Mexican actor Rodrigo Cachero narrates a series of murders committed by victims of bullying

the mexican actor Rodrigo Cachero ventured into the world of literature with the novel “Resentment”, a story that begins with a reunion of alumni in the Condesa neighborhood, in the Mexican capital, a reunion after thirty years during which the former classmates see each other and recognize each other, but also rediscover each other. One of the former students, after receiving a mysterious message, enters the women’s bathroom and, in the last cubicle, she has an encounter with a man, who, between kisses and caresses, murders her with multiple stab wounds; the weapon, a knife that he hid prior to the encounter, and this is just the beginning.

“Despite having 25 years in the entertainment, film, theater and television industry, the literature industry is another world and the truth was it was complicated, but somehow I managed it. It is an emotional and nostalgic story, and being an actor and director, I think my strength is emotions and feelings”, dcongregation Rodrigo Cachero in interview with Informer Mx.

The murder becomes the hook of the plot and the one in charge of unleashing the events that take place in “Resentment”. The case is investigated by a group of detectives who two days later realize that another former student has died, this time due to multiple blows to the skull with what experts suspect was a baseball bat. The body is found in the kitchen of his home with a sign inscribed on the wall that reads “If you are going to zape, do it well”. The authorities are dealing not with a single isolated case but with someone on the prowl seeking revenge.

Throughout the more than 350 pages that make up “Resentment”the story arises from following the work of Regina, a disturbed detective who ends up in charge of investigating a wave of violent and sinister crimes in Mexico City. She will try to elucidate the path of her research on the former students of the Institute Queen Sofia and their fateful reunion, which sparked a series of mysterious deaths. Among the suspects are ordinary citizens, entertainment stars, over whom a arrogant and ignorant political class permeates. the now writer Rodrigo Cachero presents his story as more than a police novel, since it puts within its pages the scope of bullying, machismo, corruption and the arrogance of the upper social classes.

The paragraphs and events about which Cachero write on “Resentment”They navigate like this, between two times that seem distant, but that essentially share spaces, times and consciousness. In this title, the writer promises to focus on the issues that concern citizens, who have grown because they have been ignored, especially in the last decade; unravels through the alumni, where the real villains live, a story in which, according to its author, you should not feel empathy for someone who may not deserve it and that the events are not what they seem.

“Everything has a root, and it is the tiredness of my country in terms of injustice, impunity, violence, inequality, so many things that happen and happen, and nobody does anything, so I had to create, from my history, something that has happened many years ago and as a reflection of this impunity now two other characters come to collect pending accounts for everything they did to them, and that no one put their hands on them, not even the school authorities. From there, I created the different characters, the attacked, the aggressors and those who became weyes, without doing anything about it, and from there came the anecdotes and plots “, declared Rodrigo Cachero in an interview with the newspaper The Sun of Cuernavaca.

