In Honor Of ‘Loki’ Season 2, McDonald’s Made A Restaurant Look Like It’s 1982:

More than Mobius’s love of jet skis as well as tricksters with horns on their heads, people are getting more and more excited for the second season of Loki.

Yet, among the most surprising things to come out was that Marvel had worked with McDonald’s to make an exclusive dipping sauce.

Now, a New York McDonald’s has taken this crossover a step further by turning its restaurant into a Loki-themed place to eat.

There are decorations from McDonald’s restaurants in the 1980s, old McDonald’s ads from 1982, and a painting of McDonaldland characters that can be used on TikTok.

Loki’s Season Two trailers show scenes of Sylvie, a Loki version, dressed in a McDonald’s outfit from the 1980s. This made people wonder what it had to do with anything, but when a special McNugget sauce was released soon after, people were excited.

McDonald’s Uniforms From 1982 Will Be Worn By The Crew:

No one knows for sure what this retro flavor tastes like, but many people think it will be similar to McDonald’s Sweet ‘n Sour sauce. A seasoning that came out surrounding the same time Sylvie starts working at the famous fast food chain, in 1983.

The people who work at this McDonald’s will wear outfits from 1982, and customers will order from menu boards from the 1980s at a cash register counter that has been changed.

There are no orders to screen-tap. Even though the prices are for 2023, it would still be a cute place to go on a date. Be ready to sit in cozy seats with cushions under Tiffany-style lamps and look at the retro art and many details.

The Décor Looks A Lot Like What You’ll See In The Second Season Of The Show:

The “Loki x McDonald’s” takeover will take place at the Brooklyn, New York, McDonald’s at 6620 Bay Parkway. When people go to the restaurant, they will go through a sort of “time portal” that will take them back to the 1980s.

The setting will have some memorabilia and looks a lot like what you’ll see within the upcoming second season of the show.

McDonald’s says that customers may encounter Grimace as well as McDonaldland characters on the walls, just like in the 1980s, as well as some exclusive TVA ads, like the mystery Miss Minutes.

On October 6, The Second Season Of Loki Will Be Out:

The pop-up to past times is centered on the Marvel Studios show Loki, whose second season will start streaming on Disney+ on October 6.

The restaurant will have a Time Variance Authority timedoor at the entrance. There will also be props from the second season of Loki on display, such as Loki’s TVA Agent Suit, Sylvie’s McDonald’s uniform and name tag, the TVA Handbook, TemPads, and a Time Collar Authentic.

McDonald’s workers will also join in the fun by wearing outfits with red lines that look like Ronald McDonald. These costumes will be based on the year 1982.

This month, the company released a limited-time “As Seen In Meal” with menu items that have been influenced by pop culture. In honor of McDonald’s role in the second season of Loki, the fun collection came in new packaging for the sweet-and-sour sauce.

Guests Who Come On The Initial Day Are Going To Qualified To Get The Special “As Featured within Meal”:

Also, even though the offer lasts for all three days, people who come on the first day, Wednesday, August 30, will be able to get the “As Featured In Meal” for what it would have been worth at McDonald’s in the 1980s. McDonald’s didn’t say how much it would cost, but I think a Big Mac meal cost under three dollars in the 1980s.

The offer is available from noon to 7 p.m. upon Wednesday, August 30, from 1 to 8 p.m. upon Thursday, August 31, as well as Friday, September 1, and from noon to 7 p.m. upon Wednesday, September 6.