In how many days does the infection with the Omicron variant of COVID incubate?

When a person is exposed to the coronavirus infection, they can begin to infect other people for the next few days. Symptoms typically appear within five days for early 2020 variants, and within four days for the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was predominant last year. The incubation period appears to be even shorter when it comes to infection with the Omicron variant, which has been dominating the world since its detection last November.

A team of scientists from China managed to determine the incubation period of the disease COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus, depending on the variant that affects the person. The results can be useful for managing the pandemic in each country.

It is known that the longer a virus can replicate inside a person before causing symptoms, the more difficult it will be to control. Because there is a higher chance that the infected will spread it to other people without knowing it.

Scientists from China found that the incubation period was reduced to 3.42 days when a person acquires the Omicron variant infection (Getty Images)

In the case of Covid-19, its incubation period is longer than that of many other respiratory viral infections, such as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and rhinovirus. The study conducted in China indicates that the interval between exposure and the development of symptoms appears to be reduced.

These are researchers from Peking University and Tsinghua University in Beijing. They analyzed data from more than 140 studies to estimate the incubation period for COVID-19 caused by different variants of the coronavirus. They found that the incubation period was reduced from a mean of five days with an Alpha variant infection to 3.42 days with the Omicron variant.

They published the study in the journal JAMA Network Open. The researchers also noted variable incubation periods across age groups and disease severity.

“The findings of this study suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has continuously evolved and mutated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, producing variants with different transmission and improved virulence”, Wannian Liang and his colleagues said. “Identifying the incubation period of the different variants is a key factor in determining the isolation period,” they highlighted.

Identify the incubation period of the infection today is key to determine the days of isolation of people so that they do not infect others / REUTERS / Tingshu Wang

In the U.Saccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) if the tests come back positive for COVID-19, people must isolate themselves at home for at least five days and maintain a certain distance from those who live in the same space. If there are no longer symptoms at the time of isolation or if symptoms improve and no fever is detected for at least one day, the person with COVID-19 can leave home after the fifth day.

Instead, In China and Hong Kong, the COVID Zero policy is still in place, which is aimed at eliminating any signs of the virus as soon as possible. All infected people and foreign travelers are expected to self-isolate during the possible incubation period to prevent transmission to others. Both China and Hong Kong have recently reduced quarantine periods for new arrivals as part of their efforts to revive their economies. The results of the study published in the journal JAMA Network Open they are key mainly for countries with the COVID Zero policy.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus worldwide since the end of 2021 has been attributed to several factors: from the high transmissibility of the variant, the limited coverage of vaccines in some countries and the relaxation of health restrictions and the use of masks. A despite all known factors, uncertain variables remain that scientists continue to investigate.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant has been attributed to several factors. One of them is that many cases are asymptomatic and infect other people (Getty Images)

Among these questions, what stands out is the extent to which infected persons may be unaware of their infectious status. Multiple previous studies have indicated that asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic coronavirus infections are likely triggers for outbreaks, as well as rapid and ongoing person-to-person transmission in communities.

In that sense, Cedars-Sinai researchers found that 56% of people infected with Omicron did not know they were infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. The study findings were published in JAMA Network Open.

days ago, as reported Infobae On August 22, another particularity of the infection by the Omicron variant was also known. “More than one in two people who were infected with Omicron did not know they had it,” said Susan Cheng, director of the Research Institute on Healthy Aging in the department of Cardiology at the Cedars-Sinai Smidt Heart Institute in New York, United States, and author of the study. Awareness will be key to allow us to move beyond this pandemic.”

Cross ventilation helps prevent transmission if someone is incubating the infection/ Christin Klose/dpa

Previous studies estimated that at least 25% and possibly as many as 80% of people infected with the virus may not experience symptoms. Compared to other SARS-CoV-2 variants, Omicron is associated with generally less severe symptoms that may include fatigue, cough, headache, sore throat, or runny nose..

“The findings of our study add to the evidence that undiagnosed infections can increase transmission of the virus.” -confirmed Sandy Y. Joung, a researcher at Cedars-Sinai and first author of the paper. A low level of infection awareness is likely to have contributed to the rapid spread of Omicron.” When a person is vaccinated with the primary schedule and then the boosters, they are less likely to infect others. Cross ventilation also helps prevent transmission.

